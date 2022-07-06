Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Security guard recovering after attack in NE Portland and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6pWX_0gWfau8800
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, July 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Attack on security guard in NE Portland just the latest in string of attacks on private security

After being shot at over the weekend in northeast Portland near Legacy Emanuel, a security guard with Eclipse Security Professionals is recovering. The Sunday incident is just the latest in a string of recent attacks on security guards, including one that was fatal.

The guard was shot at around 4 a.m. by a man getting out of a parked car. The patrol unit was shot at six times but the guard was able to get away from the scene. He made it to a Portland Police Bureau office on Northeast Rodney Avenue. The guard wasn’t hit by bullets but was injured by the broken class. It’s unclear why he was targeted.

The incident was the second attack on a private security guard in the last week, after a guard was attacked by a trespasser on Southeast Division on June 26, when he got the guard’s gun out of his holster and shot him in the chest. A ballistic vest saved the guard’s life.

In early May, Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones, a security guard working near the South Waterfront, was shot and killed in his vehicle. In April, a group of shoplifters pulled a gun on a guard at the Troutdale Outlet Mall. And in March, a security guard in Old Town was stabbed in the head.

PPB says their Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating this weekend’s shooting.

2. Jody Allen again says Blazers aren't for sale, prompting speculation of behind-the-scenes discussions

On Tuesday, more than a month after Nike founder Phil Knight and a co-founder of the LA Dodgers put in an offer at more than $2 million to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, Jody Allen released another statement emphasizing that the team isn’t for sale. Jody is Paul Allen’s sister, who previously owned the Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks before he died in 2018.

There’s been no talk of a sales discussion since Knight’s offer in early June, so many found the timing of Allen’s statement interesting, speculating that there are negotiations going on behind the scenes.

Allen’s statement said in part, “As we’ve stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening. A time will come when that changes given Paul’s plan to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.”

3. Portland Trail Blazers waive point guard Eric Bledsoe

Veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe will reportedly be waived from the Portland Trail Blazers before his contract becomes fully guaranteed. Bledsoe will now be an unrestricted free agent and is expected to see interest from several other teams.

Last season, the Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick. Shortly after his arrival in Portland, Bledsoe was ruled out for the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. He never played a game with the team.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland Police Bureau# Crime# Portland Trail Blazers# Phil Knight# Eric Bledsoe

Comments / 2

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1182 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland on Fourth of July

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland.

Read full story
23 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: 1 injured in shooting at MAX station, Betsy Johnson faces criticism over comments

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shooting at Gresham MAX station leaves one injured.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among local teens and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU panel discusses dangers of fentanyl use among teens.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to curb gun violence

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler announces Safer Summer PDX initiative to address gun violence.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Man who allegedly attacked 2 elderly men charged with attempted murder & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland over weekend.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's unprecedented heat dome & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's heat dome.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Outdoor public pools open for summer, protestor awarded $75K settlement

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Tuesday marked the first day of summer and Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor public pools across the city on Wednesday. The city also has four indoor pools that are open year-round.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local man returns home after months of providing medical help for Ukrainians

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man returns home after months of coordinating medical help for Ukrainians.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Pride parade returns to downtown, Juneteenth Oregon celebrates 50th anniversary

(Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland Pride Parade on Sunday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA gives COVID-19 update as state prepares to rollout pediatric vaccines

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon health officials give update on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NFL player and Portland native hosting Juneteenth art auction & more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Brennan Scarlett hosting annual Juneteenth art auction on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Public Schools votes to ban concealed firearms on campuses & more

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS Board votes 7-0 to ban concealed weapons on campuses.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Old Town 'reset' shows progress, Portland Charter Commission voting on reforms

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Old Town 'reset' shows progress, but there's still more to be done.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Safe Rest Village site opening next week for Portlanders experiencing homelessness

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village to open in SW Portland's Multnomah Village next week.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Pedestrian deaths continue to trend upward despite Vision Zero Program & more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian, cyclist deaths continue to trend upward in Portland.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Neighbors put in planters to discourage camps in Laurelhurst neighborhood

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Dispatcher shortage causes delays for 911 callers in Portland and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shortage of dispatchers causes delays for 911 callers in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Portland shares story and more news

(Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Ukrainian family living in Portland shares story.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy