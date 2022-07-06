Wednesday in Portland: Security guard recovering after attack in NE Portland and more top stories

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

1. Attack on security guard in NE Portland just the latest in string of attacks on private security

After being shot at over the weekend in northeast Portland near Legacy Emanuel, a security guard with Eclipse Security Professionals is recovering. The Sunday incident is just the latest in a string of recent attacks on security guards, including one that was fatal.

The guard was shot at around 4 a.m. by a man getting out of a parked car. The patrol unit was shot at six times but the guard was able to get away from the scene. He made it to a Portland Police Bureau office on Northeast Rodney Avenue. The guard wasn’t hit by bullets but was injured by the broken class. It’s unclear why he was targeted.

The incident was the second attack on a private security guard in the last week, after a guard was attacked by a trespasser on Southeast Division on June 26, when he got the guard’s gun out of his holster and shot him in the chest. A ballistic vest saved the guard’s life.

In early May, Sircharles Marc Anthony Jones, a security guard working near the South Waterfront, was shot and killed in his vehicle. In April, a group of shoplifters pulled a gun on a guard at the Troutdale Outlet Mall. And in March, a security guard in Old Town was stabbed in the head.

PPB says their Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating this weekend’s shooting.

2. Jody Allen again says Blazers aren't for sale, prompting speculation of behind-the-scenes discussions

On Tuesday, more than a month after Nike founder Phil Knight and a co-founder of the LA Dodgers put in an offer at more than $2 million to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, Jody Allen released another statement emphasizing that the team isn’t for sale. Jody is Paul Allen’s sister, who previously owned the Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks before he died in 2018.

There’s been no talk of a sales discussion since Knight’s offer in early June, so many found the timing of Allen’s statement interesting, speculating that there are negotiations going on behind the scenes.

Allen’s statement said in part, “As we’ve stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening. A time will come when that changes given Paul’s plan to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold.”

3. Portland Trail Blazers waive point guard Eric Bledsoe

Veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe will reportedly be waived from the Portland Trail Blazers before his contract becomes fully guaranteed. Bledsoe will now be an unrestricted free agent and is expected to see interest from several other teams.

Last season, the Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick. Shortly after his arrival in Portland, Bledsoe was ruled out for the season due to an Achilles tendon injury. He never played a game with the team.

