Tuesday in Portland: Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland on Fourth of July

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, July 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Demonstrators burn flag, shoot mortars in downtown Portland

On Monday night, dozens of demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland to protest over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, last week. Demonstrators gathered in Lownsdale Square and smashed windows, shot off mortars into the federal building and burned an American flag.

The demonstration comes after Walker, 25, was shot to death by Akron police on June 27 after a pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop. Walker had more than 60 wounds on his body, but it’s unclear how many were caused by bullets.

Monday’s demonstration was labeled a “direct action” march, the same term used to describe previous protests that have turned destructive in Portland.

2. Man punches father, 5-year-old in suspected anti-Asian bias crime

Portland police say a man punched a father and his 5-year-old daughter while they were riding bikes on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday in an alleged anti-Asian bias crime. The suspect approached the family around 3:45 p.m. and began making comments about what he thought was their Japanese descent, police said. The man then punched the 36-year-old father in the head and the daughter in her bike helmet before bystanders intervened.

Responding officers found the suspect nearby and he was arrested. Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, was booked into Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of bias crimes.

Police did not publicly identify the family, who is from California. The man and his daughter were both hurt in the incident but did not need medical attention, according to police.

3. Medical examiner working to identify body recovered from Columbia River

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a body was recovered from the North Portland Harbor in the Columbia River. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine cause of death.

A search of the Columbia River has been underway over the last week for a man who was presumed drowned after jumping in to save a woman on June 26. Kevin McDowell, 35, was boating near Lemon Island when he jumped in to help a woman who was struggling to swim. The woman was saved, but McDowell did not resurface.

It’s unclear at this time if the body recovered was McDowell. No further information has been released.

