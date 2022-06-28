Tuesday in Portland: Man who allegedly attacked 2 elderly men charged with attempted murder & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Man charged with attempted murder after 2 elderly men attacked in downtown Portland over weekend

After allegedly attacking two elderly men unprovoked on Saturday in downtown Portland, 29-year-old Keffer James White has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

According to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, a group of people was waiting for the bus near Southwest 5th Avenue and Hall Street when White approached the group and began talking to them. When they didn’t respond, he began yelling and became increasingly aggressive. He then approached 88-year-old Edward Lichenstein and began attacking him, headbutting him and shoving him to the ground.

White then turned to another person in the group, 83-year-old Donald Pierce, and pushed him into the street and onto the ground. White then kicked Pierce in the head and face several times, and subsequently continued attacking Lichenstein. When Pierce attempted to get up, White returned and kicked him in the head again.

Portland police were in the area at the time responding to another call when they heard screaming and approached the bus stop, according to documents. Officers gave aid to the victims and arrested White. Lichenstein and Pierce are both in critical condition at a local hospital.

2. Major Oregon companies commit to paying travel costs for employees seeking abortion

Following the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave people the right to abortion, several major Oregon companies have announced that their employees will still have access to abortion in states where it’s banned. Roughly half of all U.S. states are poised to ban or restrict abortions following the ruling.

Columbia Sportswear reached out to employees last Friday, writing in part, “Should an employee or covered individual need immediate services, our goal is to provide access to health care that existed before today’s Supreme Court decision.”

Intel also released a statement saying the company would provide resources for employees that need to travel for safe and timely health care. Portland’s Salt & Straw did the same.

In addition, KEEN Footwear, Adidas, which houses its North America headquarters in Portland, and Wyld, a Clackamas-based cannabis edibles company, all indicated travel expenses would be covered if an employee needed to go to another state where abortion is legal. Wieden + Kennedy said it would do the same.

3. Here's where to catch fireworks around Portland this Fourth of July

Portland City Council has banned the sale and use of fireworks in the city for the second year in a row, citing climate change and the risk of wildfires. Personal fireworks are also banned in Bend, Cannon Beach, and in state parks, national forests and beach areas. However, there are still several permitted, professional fireworks shows to catch in Portland and elsewhere this year.

Fourth of July fireworks shows will take place at the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival (fireworks can be seen for free at Waterfront Park, Eastbank Esplanade, Mount Tabor or the International Rose Test Garden), Oaks Amusement Park, Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Foothills Park in Lake Oswego and more.

