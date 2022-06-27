Monday in Portland: 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's unprecedented heat dome & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. 'Heat Week' honors those lost during last year's heat dome

In honor of those who lost their lives in last year’s unprecedented heat wave, Multnomah County is holding its inaugural “Heat Week.” A group kicked off Heat Week on Sunday at the Leach Botanica Garden, where speakers addressed climate change and long-term solutions.

During last year’s heat wave, at least 72 people died due to the heat in Multnomah County, 69 of which were directly tied to the heat dome event. Most of them were elderly men who lived alone, didn’t have air conditioning and lived in low-income neighborhoods.

Heat Week events continue Monday with a virtual panel, featuring climate change and mental health experts. There will be a Climate Resilience Pedalpalooza ride on Tuesday, and a heat first aid training by the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management on Wednesday. Find out more here.

2. Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening

Following high temperatures near 100 in the Portland metro area on Sunday, a Heat Advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to cool down to the low 90s as marine air comes into the valley from the Oregon coast.

There is no rain in the forecast for this week and temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s and 80s going into Fourth of July weekend.

3. Part of I-84 closed after crane truck crashed, caught fire

After a crane truck crashed near the Bonneville Dam early Monday, Interstate 84 is closed in both directions near the west end of the Columbia Gorge. Transportation officials said the roadway was closed between Troutdale and Hood River around 7:45 a.m. According to initial reports, a boom crane truck crashed and caught fire at milepost 40.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the driver didn’t sustain any injuries from the crash. Crews are now working to clean up debris from the crash and fire. There’s currently a detour in place along Highway 26.

