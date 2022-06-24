Friday in Portland: Oregon lawmakers react to Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision and more

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Oregon lawmakers are responding after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to ban abortion. Gov. Kate Brown wrote in part, “For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry and disappointed – for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care – please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”

Senator Ron Wyden tweeted, “This is a heartbreaking day for America. Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half-century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country.”

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wrote, “Make no mistake, overturning Roe v. Wade will not end abortions; it will make them unsafe. This decision will disproportionately hurt families and individuals who are already struggling, and, unfortunately, it will embolden many states to restrict access to the care people need.”

See more responses from local lawmakers here.

2. New program plans to install 15,000 cooling units across Portland over next 5 years

Following last summer’s record-breaking heat wave, the Portland Clean Energy Fund created the Heat Response Program, aimed at helping those most vulnerable to heat in the future. Over the next five years, PCEF plans to install 15,000 cooling units in Portland homes. The African American Alliance for Homeownership and Earth Advantage teamed up to install the first cooling unit.

There are seven community partners involved in the project, including Central City Concern, Northwest Housing Alternatives, Portland Community Reinvestment Initiative, Reach CDC, APANO Communities United Fund and Verde.

Most recipients of the cooling units are elderly, living in low-income housing, living alone or those who have medical conditions. The program plans to install 3,000 units this year.

3. TriMet announces 1-84 lane closures near I-205 interchange over the weekend

TriMet announced this week that a two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will be closed this weekend to allow construction crews to work on a new light rail bridge over the freeway. The closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

Crews will drill a 102-foot deep shaft for the new light rail bridge’s foundation during the closure. It’s part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” MAX Red Line extension and improvements project.

More Portland News: