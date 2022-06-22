Wednesday in Portland: Outdoor public pools open for summer, protestor awarded $75K settlement

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland's outdoor public pools open Wednesday

Tuesday marked the first day of summer and Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor public pools across the city on Wednesday. The city also has four indoor pools that are open year-round.

Swim classes will be available during the summer, but they’ll be limited due to staffing shortages. Lessons will only be offered at outdoor pools.

2. Settlement awards $75K to protestor arrested after twerking in front of police during 2019 demonstration

A Portland woman has received a $75,000 settlement from the city after claiming she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in August 2019. In exchange for the settlement, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop the charges against the Portland Police Bureau and officers Kyle Green, Ken Le and Andrew Braun. Mitsch’s complaint was dismissed Wednesday.

Mitsch, a Black woman, filed the federal lawsuit on Aug. 17, 2021. It stated that during the protest on Aug. 17, 2019, she was wearing Black Lives Matter clothing and participating in the demonstration downtown. She said she joined to “peacefully protest the presence and ideology of the Proud Boys,” who she described in the lawsuit as “a violent right-wing neofascist group.”

As the counter-demonstrations marched downtown, Mitsch crossed the street and heard music playing. The suit says she briefly twerked in the bike lane area of the crosswalk. She then continued to cross the street. The lawsuit claims that once she reached the sidewalk, PPB officers ran up behind her, twisted and pulled her arms, swung her to the ground and arrested her.

Mitsch said the officers racially profiled her and treated the Proud Boys demonstrators differently and more favorably. She was charged with disorderly conduct, but was later acquitted by a Multnomah County jury.

3. Fireworks banned in Portland ahead of Fourth of July

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Portland Fire & Rescue announced this week that the city has banned the use of fireworks due to the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with them. Aerial luminary devices and pyrotechnics are also included in the ban. PF&R encouraged Portlanders to watch the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show instead.

Portland and Vancouver have both experienced extremely wet springs, but much of the Pacific Northwest is still in drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 68% of Oregon was experiencing some sort of drought as of June 14.

