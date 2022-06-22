Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Outdoor public pools open for summer, protestor awarded $75K settlement

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm8ek_0gInHBJE00
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland's outdoor public pools open Wednesday

Tuesday marked the first day of summer and Portland Parks & Rec is set to open seven outdoor public pools across the city on Wednesday. The city also has four indoor pools that are open year-round.

Swim classes will be available during the summer, but they’ll be limited due to staffing shortages. Lessons will only be offered at outdoor pools.

2. Settlement awards $75K to protestor arrested after twerking in front of police during 2019 demonstration

A Portland woman has received a $75,000 settlement from the city after claiming she was falsely arrested after twerking to NWA’s “F*** Tha Police” at a Black Lives Matter rally in August 2019. In exchange for the settlement, Alonna Mitsch agreed to drop the charges against the Portland Police Bureau and officers Kyle Green, Ken Le and Andrew Braun. Mitsch’s complaint was dismissed Wednesday.

Mitsch, a Black woman, filed the federal lawsuit on Aug. 17, 2021. It stated that during the protest on Aug. 17, 2019, she was wearing Black Lives Matter clothing and participating in the demonstration downtown. She said she joined to “peacefully protest the presence and ideology of the Proud Boys,” who she described in the lawsuit as “a violent right-wing neofascist group.”

As the counter-demonstrations marched downtown, Mitsch crossed the street and heard music playing. The suit says she briefly twerked in the bike lane area of the crosswalk. She then continued to cross the street. The lawsuit claims that once she reached the sidewalk, PPB officers ran up behind her, twisted and pulled her arms, swung her to the ground and arrested her.

Mitsch said the officers racially profiled her and treated the Proud Boys demonstrators differently and more favorably. She was charged with disorderly conduct, but was later acquitted by a Multnomah County jury.

3. Fireworks banned in Portland ahead of Fourth of July

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Portland Fire & Rescue announced this week that the city has banned the use of fireworks due to the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with them. Aerial luminary devices and pyrotechnics are also included in the ban. PF&R encouraged Portlanders to watch the Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show instead.

Portland and Vancouver have both experienced extremely wet springs, but much of the Pacific Northwest is still in drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 68% of Oregon was experiencing some sort of drought as of June 14.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Protest# Summer# Fourth of July# Drought# Crime

Comments / 3

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1105 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local man returns home after months of providing medical help for Ukrainians

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man returns home after months of coordinating medical help for Ukrainians.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Pride parade returns to downtown, Juneteenth Oregon celebrates 50th anniversary

(Omer Messinger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands attend Portland Pride Parade on Sunday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA gives COVID-19 update as state prepares to rollout pediatric vaccines

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon health officials give update on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: NFL player and Portland native hosting Juneteenth art auction & more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Brennan Scarlett hosting annual Juneteenth art auction on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Portland Public Schools votes to ban concealed firearms on campuses & more

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PPS Board votes 7-0 to ban concealed weapons on campuses.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Old Town 'reset' shows progress, Portland Charter Commission voting on reforms

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Old Town 'reset' shows progress, but there's still more to be done.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Safe Rest Village site opening next week for Portlanders experiencing homelessness

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village to open in SW Portland's Multnomah Village next week.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Pedestrian deaths continue to trend upward despite Vision Zero Program & more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian, cyclist deaths continue to trend upward in Portland.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Neighbors put in planters to discourage camps in Laurelhurst neighborhood

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Dispatcher shortage causes delays for 911 callers in Portland and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shortage of dispatchers causes delays for 911 callers in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Portland shares story and more news

(Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Ukrainian family living in Portland shares story.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PPS discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses and more top stories

(George Frey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country.

Read full story
18 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: OHSU doctor discusses the impact of gun violence on hospitals and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU doctor discusses how rise in gun violence is impacting hospitals.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA discusses how mental health funding will be allocated & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Health Authority discusses how mental health funding will be spent.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting & more top stories

(Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon lawmakers react to elementary school shooting in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy