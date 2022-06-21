Tuesday in Portland: Local man returns home after months of providing medical help for Ukrainians

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland man returns home after months of coordinating medical help for Ukrainians

After more than two months abroad helping send medical supplies to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country, a Portland man is back home. Since Russia invaded Ukraine four months ago, nonprofit Americares has sent more than 130 tons of medical supplies to the country. Adam Keehn, the director of Complex Emergencies for Americares and a Portland resident, traveled to Poland in March to lead a team that ensures hospitals are stocked up on supplies.

“We provide pain medication, chronic disease medicines for heart disease and also your standard over-the-counter drugs like aspirin,” Keehn told KGW .

He was staying just two hours from the Ukrainian border and said the hardest part wasn’t transporting supplies into the country, but working amid global supply chain disruptions. Keehn said they were able to solve the problem by working with neighboring countries to acquire medicine and medical supplies.

Keehn is back in Portland now but said he’s expecting to go back to Poland later this year because the demand for medical supplies is so high.

2. Caleb Swanigan, former Blazers forward, dies at 25

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Caleb Swanigan has passed away at the age of 25, according to Purdue University , his alma mater. It was reported that he died of natural causes. Swanigan was drafted in 2017 as a first-round pick by the Blazers. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2019.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of former Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends and all who loved him. Rest In Peace, Biggie,” the Blazers wrote on Twitter .

3. Man missing since 2015 found dead in Hillsboro field

After a man was found dead in a field in Hillsboro just two weeks ago, police confirmed Tuesday that the deceased was Don Askey, who was reported missing in 2015. The Hillsboro Police Department was called out to a field near Northeast 25th and Beacon on June 7 on “suspicious circumstances.” Once at the scene, detectives confirmed it was a death investigation.

“Roughly about an hour after that, while we were on scene with this, we did receive a report of a crashed airplane on the grounds of the Hillsboro Airport and that was totally separate, had nothing to do with the death investigation,” HPD Sgt. Clint Chrz said.

Askey had reportedly been deceased for some time and police said there’s no evidence of foul play at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about HPD case #22-11148.

More Portland News: