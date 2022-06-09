Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Pedestrian deaths continue to trend upward despite Vision Zero Program & more

Emily Scarvie

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Pedestrian, cyclist deaths continue to trend upward in Portland

Data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Portland Police Bureau shows that pedestrian and cyclist deaths on roadways have been increasing since 2019. So far this year, Portland has seen 13 pedestrian and cyclist deaths. This is occurring despite the city’s goal of zero traffic deaths.

“It’s going to take years to transform our streets and transform our driver behavior to reach our goal of Vision Zero,” PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera told KATU. “These last couple years during the pandemic have changed traffic patterns in ways that many people could’ve never foreseen, but there are some signs of progress.”

According to Rivera, they’ve already implanted many improvements in “high-crash corridors,” such as safety cameras, speed bumps and left turn calming treatments. However, these improvements haven’t yet translated to fewer traffic deaths.

2. Serial robbery suspect arrested after 4-hour standoff with Portland police

Portland police arrested a man suspected to be responsible for over 30 robberies around the Portland metro and Vancouver areas over the last month. According to authorities, Andrey Mazur attempted to rob a bar at North Lombard and Albina Avenue on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. After he sped off from the scene, Portland police were able to airplane track him to an apartment on Hayden Island.

Following a four-hour standoff with police, Mazur surrendered and officers seized a replica of a semi-automatic handgun. Mazur was booked into Multnomah County Jail on two counts of second-degree robbery. According to detectives, he could be linked to at least 14 other robberies in Portland. Vancouver police say he’s wanted for several robberies in southwest Washington as well.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-152164.

3. Portland experiencing car theft 'epidemic' over last 6 months

On Wednesday, the Portland City Council unanimously passed a yearly budget with a focus on crime. However, one woman, who says her car has been stolen five times in the past year, says more needs to be done for victims of car thefts.

“For someone like me, your car is the most valuable thing you own and you don’t know if you’ll ever see it again,” Margaret Tapley said. “Losing your car means losing your job, means losing your housing, means you’re spiraling into the kind of poverty that’s nearly impossible to pull yourself out of.”

In the last six months, more than 6,000 cars have been reported stolen in Portland, according to data from the Portland Police Bureau. Tapley said that even if a vehicle is recovered, the owner still has to pay hundreds of dollars in tow truck fees and repairs. She said she’s hoping the city can do something to ease that financial burden on victims. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it’s something that council could look into, and that they’re working on “lots of solutions.”

