Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Portland shares story and more news

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBplq_0g28dLYn00
(Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Ukrainian family living in Portland shares story

Two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian woman and her daughter were able to escape and seek refuge in Portland. Inna Koytun said she knew the war had started when they were woken up to the sound of missiles four months ago.

“I’ve cried, about my family, and I still can’t believe how this is possible in the 21st century,” Koytun told KATU. “I can’t explain it, it was very scary.”

Koytun’s husband stayed behind to fight for Ukraine. She said she worries every single day about the rest of her family.

“It’s just very hard. It’s just very hard. I’m very worried about my parents, about my family, about my sister. My sister is doctor, she can’t move because she needs to help people,” she said.

Koytun hasn’t yet applied for a longer-stay visa. The Biden administration introduced the Uniting for Ukraine program earlier this year, which provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside of the U.S. to stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole.

2. Roosevelt High School's graduation ceremony honors teen shot, killed last year

At Roosevelt High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday night, a teen who was shot and killed in Gresham last year was honored. Seneca Alexander Jr. was set to graduate this year, but lost his life to gun violence in August 2021. On the stage, his photo sat with a gold sash and a black graduation cap. Seneca Alexander Sr. attended the ceremony and listened to the honors for his son.

“Not too many happy days but today was a good one,” he said. “It’s so special, despite what happened. There are so many people that knew him, that were around him, and were affected by him and everything he brought to the table.”

Gresham police issued a warrant last year for the arrest of Isaac Bynum Jr., who investigators believe is connected to Alexander Jr.’s death. He has not yet been found.

3. Salt & Straw introduces 'Summer Picnic Series' for June

It’s a new month and that’s means new flavors at Portland’s Salt & Straw. The June flavors, or “The Summer Picnic Series,” feature a five-course menu in ice cream form. The new flavors include pink rosé and watermelon sorbet, baked brie and fig cheesecake, deviled egg custard with smoked black tea, cinnamon and honey fried chicken and chocolate nocino cherry pie.

The new flavors are available online and in Salt & Straw shops throughout June. To read more about The Summer Picnic Series, click here.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Ukraine# Russia# Salt and Straw# Gun violence

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1073 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Pedestrian deaths continue to trend upward despite Vision Zero Program & more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Pedestrian, cyclist deaths continue to trend upward in Portland.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Neighbors put in planters to discourage camps in Laurelhurst neighborhood

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Dispatcher shortage causes delays for 911 callers in Portland and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shortage of dispatchers causes delays for 911 callers in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PPS discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses and more top stories

(George Frey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country.

Read full story
18 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: OHSU doctor discusses the impact of gun violence on hospitals and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU doctor discusses how rise in gun violence is impacting hospitals.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA discusses how mental health funding will be allocated & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Health Authority discusses how mental health funding will be spent.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting & more top stories

(Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon lawmakers react to elementary school shooting in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Closing arguments expected in trial of novelist accused of killing husband & more

Nancy Crampton-Brophy during her trial.(Oregon Judicial Department) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Thousands expected to participate in climate strike, MAX trains delayed & more

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands expected to participate in Portland climate strike, festival.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: 4 Portland Starbucks vote to unionize, PPB warns of dangers of fentanyl & more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Several Portland Starbucks locations vote to unionize.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Hardesty's city council race could go to runoff in November and more

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November.

Read full story
37 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday May 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland woman travels to Europe to help grandmother evacuate Ukraine and more

(Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland woman flies to Poland, helps grandmother evacuate from Ukraine.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Move-ins begin at Safe Rest Village site on Naito Parkway and more top stories

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village on SW Naito Pkwy begins welcoming residents.

Read full story
5 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Thursday in Portland: Multnomah County urges mask wearing amid rise in COVID-19 cases and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County health officials recommend masking indoors amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy