Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Local hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FV45_0fzefkKY00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting

After a deadly mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week left four people dead, Portland-area hospitals are reevaluating their security and safety procedures.

“It is so frightening to go there,” Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, who’s also an emergency room doctor at Kaiser Permanente, said. “Most people I know who are ER doctors or nurses have been exposed to some form of violence. And it usually takes the form of, you know, a one-on-one encounter with a really agitated patient. But so many people I know have been injured and suffer from that and are hyper vigilant because of that.”

Despite this, Meieran said a shooting like that one that happened in Tulsa is something no one prepares for. She said hospitals have safety protocols in place already, but more needs to be done on all fronts. Portland-area hospitals have armed security in place in case of an active shooter incident. Some hospitals also do active-shooter training.

2. Portland Trail Blazers say team isn't for sale following $2B Phil Knight offer

On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed that the team received a $2 billion offer from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky to buy the team. But according to the Blazers, the team is not for sale. Despite this, ESPN reported that Knight and Smolinisky plan to act aggressively in acquiring the team.

Amid news of the offer, news also spread that Knight’s ownership group could include those who want to expand the WNBA, potentially bringing a women’s team to the Rose City.

Paul Allen acquired the Blazers for $70 million in 1988, according to Forbes Magazine. Since he died in 2018, his sister Jody has been overseeing the ownership of the team.

3. Rose Festival's Starlight Parade, 5K will impact traffic downtown on Saturday

Ahead of the Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade on Saturday, many Portlanders will suit up in costumes to run or walk the annual Starlight 5K. The run begins at 6 p.m. on Naito Parkway near the Salmon Street Springs fountain in downtown. The parade starts after the run, around 7:30 p.m.

Due to the festivities, there will be several traffic interruptions on Saturday. Southwest Naito Parkway will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for set up and the parade route will be closed to the public starting at 4 p.m. Other major closures include West Burnside Street, Southwest Broadway, the Southwest Naito onramp to the Hawthorne Bridge eastbound, the Morrison Bridge offramp to Southwest Naito and more.

The Starlight Parade ends around 10 p.m., but traffic disruptions may continue. To view the parade route and all road closures, click here.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Healthcare# Mass shooting# Tulsa# Portland Rose Festival

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1061 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Neighbors put in planters to discourage camps in Laurelhurst neighborhood

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Neighbors put up planters in Laurelhurst neighborhood to deter homeless camping.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Dispatcher shortage causes delays for 911 callers in Portland and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, June 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Shortage of dispatchers causes delays for 911 callers in Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Ukrainian family seeking refuge in Portland shares story and more news

(Alexey Furman/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, June 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Ukrainian family living in Portland shares story.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: PPS discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses and more top stories

(George Frey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, June 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Public Schools discusses banning concealed firearms on campuses.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country.

Read full story
18 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: OHSU doctor discusses the impact of gun violence on hospitals and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHSU doctor discusses how rise in gun violence is impacting hospitals.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA discusses how mental health funding will be allocated & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Health Authority discusses how mental health funding will be spent.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting & more top stories

(Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon lawmakers react to elementary school shooting in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Closing arguments expected in trial of novelist accused of killing husband & more

Nancy Crampton-Brophy during her trial.(Oregon Judicial Department) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Thousands expected to participate in climate strike, MAX trains delayed & more

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands expected to participate in Portland climate strike, festival.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: 4 Portland Starbucks vote to unionize, PPB warns of dangers of fentanyl & more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Several Portland Starbucks locations vote to unionize.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Hardesty's city council race could go to runoff in November and more

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November.

Read full story
37 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday May 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland woman travels to Europe to help grandmother evacuate Ukraine and more

(Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland woman flies to Poland, helps grandmother evacuate from Ukraine.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Move-ins begin at Safe Rest Village site on Naito Parkway and more top stories

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village on SW Naito Pkwy begins welcoming residents.

Read full story
5 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Thursday in Portland: Multnomah County urges mask wearing amid rise in COVID-19 cases and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County health officials recommend masking indoors amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City settles lawsuit over homeless camp sweeps and more top stories

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland settles lawsuit over homeless sweeps, changes rules.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy