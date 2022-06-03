Friday in Portland: Local hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, June 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland hospitals reevaluate safety protocols following Tulsa shooting

After a deadly mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week left four people dead, Portland-area hospitals are reevaluating their security and safety procedures.

“It is so frightening to go there,” Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, who’s also an emergency room doctor at Kaiser Permanente, said. “Most people I know who are ER doctors or nurses have been exposed to some form of violence. And it usually takes the form of, you know, a one-on-one encounter with a really agitated patient. But so many people I know have been injured and suffer from that and are hyper vigilant because of that.”

Despite this, Meieran said a shooting like that one that happened in Tulsa is something no one prepares for. She said hospitals have safety protocols in place already, but more needs to be done on all fronts. Portland-area hospitals have armed security in place in case of an active shooter incident. Some hospitals also do active-shooter training.

2. Portland Trail Blazers say team isn't for sale following $2B Phil Knight offer

On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers confirmed that the team received a $2 billion offer from Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky to buy the team. But according to the Blazers, the team is not for sale. Despite this, ESPN reported that Knight and Smolinisky plan to act aggressively in acquiring the team.

Amid news of the offer, news also spread that Knight’s ownership group could include those who want to expand the WNBA, potentially bringing a women’s team to the Rose City.

Paul Allen acquired the Blazers for $70 million in 1988, according to Forbes Magazine. Since he died in 2018, his sister Jody has been overseeing the ownership of the team.

3. Rose Festival's Starlight Parade, 5K will impact traffic downtown on Saturday

Ahead of the Rose Festival’s Starlight Parade on Saturday, many Portlanders will suit up in costumes to run or walk the annual Starlight 5K. The run begins at 6 p.m. on Naito Parkway near the Salmon Street Springs fountain in downtown. The parade starts after the run, around 7:30 p.m.

Due to the festivities, there will be several traffic interruptions on Saturday. Southwest Naito Parkway will be closed starting at 10 a.m. for set up and the parade route will be closed to the public starting at 4 p.m. Other major closures include West Burnside Street, Southwest Broadway, the Southwest Naito onramp to the Hawthorne Bridge eastbound, the Morrison Bridge offramp to Southwest Naito and more.

The Starlight Parade ends around 10 p.m., but traffic disruptions may continue. To view the parade route and all road closures, click here.

More Portland News: