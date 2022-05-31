Tuesday in Portland: OHSU doctor discusses the impact of gun violence on hospitals and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. OHSU doctor discusses how rise in gun violence is impacting hospitals

Amid an increase in gun violence across Portland and in the wake of another deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of 27 doctors at Oregon Health and Sciences University are speaking out about the impact of gun violence on hospitals. Last week, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Then over the weekend, police responded to 10 shootings in Portland over the course of 24 hours.

“Firearms injuries are the number one cause of death for children over the age of one. No one feels good about that,” Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency doctor at OHSU, told KATU .

According to Dr. Choo, gun violence has always been a problem, but has only gotten worse. She said doctors need to stand up and be a part of the solution as well, not just when victims are coming into the hospital. She added that doctors want to do what they can to prevent having to tell families that a loved one has died from a shooting.

2. Mayor Wheeler's 4 priorities to be discussed during budget meeting

On Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s four priority areas for the 2022-23 fiscal year are set to be discussed in a community budget meeting. The priority areas include community safety, livability, homelessness and economic recovery.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. and will evaluate Wheeler’s proposed budget, while answering questions from the community. Residents can submit written testimony through cctestimony@portlandoregon.gov . Portland City Council will vote on the proposed budget plans on June 17.

3. Boating business thrives amid record rainfall in Portland

According to the National Weather Service, April was the wettest on record for Portland, and May is making its way into the history books as well. It’s currently the 10th wettest May on record for the city. Despite this, boating business in Portland, particularly for Yacht Tubs , is thriving.

Yacht Tubs, which are essentially floating hot tubs, started operations in Portland last summer. The boats move just over five miles an hour and captains don’t need a permit to steer the ship. According to Peter Orr, the operations manager for Yacht Tubs Portland, they were booked all weekend despite the dreary weather.

The company was started by a Portland man, but they plan to expand into other cities. Orr said their goal is to double their Portland fleet by the end of the year.

