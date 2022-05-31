Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: OHSU doctor discusses the impact of gun violence on hospitals and more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VzU7_0fvvnKqx00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. OHSU doctor discusses how rise in gun violence is impacting hospitals

Amid an increase in gun violence across Portland and in the wake of another deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of 27 doctors at Oregon Health and Sciences University are speaking out about the impact of gun violence on hospitals. Last week, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Then over the weekend, police responded to 10 shootings in Portland over the course of 24 hours.

“Firearms injuries are the number one cause of death for children over the age of one. No one feels good about that,” Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency doctor at OHSU, told KATU.

According to Dr. Choo, gun violence has always been a problem, but has only gotten worse. She said doctors need to stand up and be a part of the solution as well, not just when victims are coming into the hospital. She added that doctors want to do what they can to prevent having to tell families that a loved one has died from a shooting.

2. Mayor Wheeler's 4 priorities to be discussed during budget meeting

On Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s four priority areas for the 2022-23 fiscal year are set to be discussed in a community budget meeting. The priority areas include community safety, livability, homelessness and economic recovery.

The Zoom meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. and will evaluate Wheeler’s proposed budget, while answering questions from the community. Residents can submit written testimony through cctestimony@portlandoregon.gov. Portland City Council will vote on the proposed budget plans on June 17.

3. Boating business thrives amid record rainfall in Portland

According to the National Weather Service, April was the wettest on record for Portland, and May is making its way into the history books as well. It’s currently the 10th wettest May on record for the city. Despite this, boating business in Portland, particularly for Yacht Tubs, is thriving.

Yacht Tubs, which are essentially floating hot tubs, started operations in Portland last summer. The boats move just over five miles an hour and captains don’t need a permit to steer the ship. According to Peter Orr, the operations manager for Yacht Tubs Portland, they were booked all weekend despite the dreary weather.

The company was started by a Portland man, but they plan to expand into other cities. Orr said their goal is to double their Portland fleet by the end of the year.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Gun violence# Portland police# OHSU# Memorial Day

Comments / 5

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1041 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country and more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, June 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland kids hold rally in support of transgender youth across the country.

Read full story
11 comments

Friday in Portland: OHA discusses how mental health funding will be allocated & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Health Authority discusses how mental health funding will be spent.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting & more top stories

(Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon lawmakers react to elementary school shooting in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Closing arguments expected in trial of novelist accused of killing husband & more

Nancy Crampton-Brophy during her trial.(Oregon Judicial Department) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Thousands expected to participate in climate strike, MAX trains delayed & more

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands expected to participate in Portland climate strike, festival.

Read full story
6 comments

Thursday in Portland: 4 Portland Starbucks vote to unionize, PPB warns of dangers of fentanyl & more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Several Portland Starbucks locations vote to unionize.

Read full story
1 comments

Wednesday in Portland: Hardesty's city council race could go to runoff in November and more

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November.

Read full story
37 comments

Tuesday in Portland: Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday May 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

Read full story
2 comments

Monday in Portland: Portland woman travels to Europe to help grandmother evacuate Ukraine and more

(Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland woman flies to Poland, helps grandmother evacuate from Ukraine.

Read full story

Friday in Portland: Move-ins begin at Safe Rest Village site on Naito Parkway and more top stories

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village on SW Naito Pkwy begins welcoming residents.

Read full story
5 comments

Thursday in Portland: Multnomah County urges mask wearing amid rise in COVID-19 cases and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County health officials recommend masking indoors amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
15 comments

Wednesday in Portland: City settles lawsuit over homeless camp sweeps and more top stories

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland settles lawsuit over homeless sweeps, changes rules.

Read full story
1 comments

Tuesday in Portland: Mayor set to streamline city cleanup, Blazers name Joe Cronin general manager

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler set to streamline the city's garbage cleanup efforts.

Read full story

Monday in Portland: Portland moms demand the state do more for those struggling with addiction & more

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland mothers hold rally, demand the state do more for those struggling with addiction.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Mayor to deliver State of the City address, Oregon Zoo names baby orangutan & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler to deliver annual State of the City address on Friday.

Read full story
5 comments

Thursday in Portland: Mayor releases $6.7B budget proposal focusing on homelessness, public safety

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler releases $6.7B budget proposal focused on homelessness, public safety.

Read full story
9 comments

Wednesday in Portland: Rallies take place in downtown Portland following leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Rallies take place in Portland following leaked Supreme Court abortion opinion.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy