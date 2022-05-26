Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaNN8_0frIhPFZ00
(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

Wednesday marked two years since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, and two years since the widespread demonstrations across Portland that followed. Revolution Rising held a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday in remembrance of Floyd, before continuing down Yamhill Street later in the evening.

Several buildings were spray painted along the route. A group of demonstrators wearing all black and face coverings blocked 3rd Avenue near the federal courthouse, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

Floyd’s death two years ago sparked protests across the country for racial and social justice against police brutality. Despite this, some of those involved say not enough has been done.

“Those things that happened before George Floyd died, when he died and since he died, are still happening,” Teressa Raiford, founder of Don’t Shoot Portland, said. “We still have those same inequities, we still have the police brutality, police violence, the lack of investigation in communities of color, the lack of response when we feel like we are not safe.”

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also released a statement in response to the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. He said, “We are grateful to the many positive voices who are working to bring about lasting and meaningful change. We are committed to continuing that work with our valued community partners and those who want to engage with PPB to continue to build relationships and trust through community engagement.”

2. Mrs. Portland 2022 aims to prevent overdose deaths, get local businesses to carry Narcan

After her nephew died from a fentanyl overdose, Shari Young, a.k.a. Mrs. Portland 2022, is using her title to get local businesses to carry a life-saving drug. Young spends most of her time visiting businesses and talking to them about the benefits of carrying Narcan.

She first entered the pageant circuit years ago to meet people when she moved to Portland. In 2021, tragedy struck her family when her nephew unknowingly took a pill that contained a lethal amount of fentanyl. Narcan could’ve saved her nephew, but her brother was unable to get it from their pharmacy.

“Sometimes they don’t know and they send you away and tell you to get a prescription and that’s what happened in our case,” Young said. “We didn’t have Narcan when my nephew passed because my brother was turned away.”

Since being crowned Mrs. Portland, Young has taken her cause to the road, visiting local businesses and providing them with information about the life-saving drug. She says if she can help just one person avoid going through what her family did, then it’s all worth it.

3. Detroit Lake hoping for busy Memorial Day weekend

The area around Detroit Lake is gradually rebuilding following wildfires in the fall of 2020 that destroyed homes and businesses throughout the town. Two wildfires, the Beachie Creek and Lion’s Head fires, merged in the center of the town. With Memorial Day weekend approaching, locals are welcoming visitors again and hoping for a busy holiday weekend.

“We are open. We’re doing rentals, moorage, we have our store. The campgrounds are open, the stores are open, so everyone just needs to come up and enjoy,” Lucas Lunski, who owns and operates the Detroit Lake Marina, told FOX 12.

Earlier this month, the Detroit Fishing Derby saw what organizers called a record turnout. The area is also hosting a fireworks show over the lake on July 1-3.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Portland Police# George Floyd# Fentanyl# Narcan

Comments / 6

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
1038 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: OHA discusses how mental health funding will be allocated & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon Health Authority discusses how mental health funding will be spent.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Local lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting & more top stories

(Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon lawmakers react to elementary school shooting in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Closing arguments expected in trial of novelist accused of killing husband & more

Nancy Crampton-Brophy during her trial.(Oregon Judicial Department) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Thousands expected to participate in climate strike, MAX trains delayed & more

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands expected to participate in Portland climate strike, festival.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: 4 Portland Starbucks vote to unionize, PPB warns of dangers of fentanyl & more

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Several Portland Starbucks locations vote to unionize.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Hardesty's city council race could go to runoff in November and more

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November.

Read full story
37 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election and more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday May 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland woman travels to Europe to help grandmother evacuate Ukraine and more

(Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland woman flies to Poland, helps grandmother evacuate from Ukraine.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Move-ins begin at Safe Rest Village site on Naito Parkway and more top stories

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village on SW Naito Pkwy begins welcoming residents.

Read full story
5 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Thursday in Portland: Multnomah County urges mask wearing amid rise in COVID-19 cases and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County health officials recommend masking indoors amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
15 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: City settles lawsuit over homeless camp sweeps and more top stories

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland settles lawsuit over homeless sweeps, changes rules.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Mayor set to streamline city cleanup, Blazers name Joe Cronin general manager

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler set to streamline the city's garbage cleanup efforts.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland moms demand the state do more for those struggling with addiction & more

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland mothers hold rally, demand the state do more for those struggling with addiction.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Mayor to deliver State of the City address, Oregon Zoo names baby orangutan & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler to deliver annual State of the City address on Friday.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Mayor releases $6.7B budget proposal focusing on homelessness, public safety

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Wheeler releases $6.7B budget proposal focused on homelessness, public safety.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Rallies take place in downtown Portland following leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Rallies take place in Portland following leaked Supreme Court abortion opinion.

Read full story
16 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local officials react to leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion and more top stories

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon officials react to leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portlanders rally on May Day in support of Starbucks, Amazon workers' unions

(David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portlanders rally on May Day in support of Starbucks, Amazon workers' unions.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy