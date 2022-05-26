Thursday in Portland: Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death & more

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, May 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Local group holds rally on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

Wednesday marked two years since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, and two years since the widespread demonstrations across Portland that followed. Revolution Rising held a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday in remembrance of Floyd, before continuing down Yamhill Street later in the evening.

Several buildings were spray painted along the route. A group of demonstrators wearing all black and face coverings blocked 3rd Avenue near the federal courthouse, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

Floyd’s death two years ago sparked protests across the country for racial and social justice against police brutality. Despite this, some of those involved say not enough has been done.

“Those things that happened before George Floyd died, when he died and since he died, are still happening,” Teressa Raiford, founder of Don’t Shoot Portland, said. “We still have those same inequities, we still have the police brutality, police violence, the lack of investigation in communities of color, the lack of response when we feel like we are not safe.”

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell also released a statement in response to the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. He said, “We are grateful to the many positive voices who are working to bring about lasting and meaningful change. We are committed to continuing that work with our valued community partners and those who want to engage with PPB to continue to build relationships and trust through community engagement.”

2. Mrs. Portland 2022 aims to prevent overdose deaths, get local businesses to carry Narcan

After her nephew died from a fentanyl overdose, Shari Young, a.k.a. Mrs. Portland 2022, is using her title to get local businesses to carry a life-saving drug. Young spends most of her time visiting businesses and talking to them about the benefits of carrying Narcan.

She first entered the pageant circuit years ago to meet people when she moved to Portland. In 2021, tragedy struck her family when her nephew unknowingly took a pill that contained a lethal amount of fentanyl. Narcan could’ve saved her nephew, but her brother was unable to get it from their pharmacy.

“Sometimes they don’t know and they send you away and tell you to get a prescription and that’s what happened in our case,” Young said . “We didn’t have Narcan when my nephew passed because my brother was turned away.”

Since being crowned Mrs. Portland, Young has taken her cause to the road, visiting local businesses and providing them with information about the life-saving drug. She says if she can help just one person avoid going through what her family did, then it’s all worth it.

3. Detroit Lake hoping for busy Memorial Day weekend

The area around Detroit Lake is gradually rebuilding following wildfires in the fall of 2020 that destroyed homes and businesses throughout the town. Two wildfires, the Beachie Creek and Lion’s Head fires, merged in the center of the town. With Memorial Day weekend approaching, locals are welcoming visitors again and hoping for a busy holiday weekend.

“We are open. We’re doing rentals, moorage, we have our store. The campgrounds are open, the stores are open, so everyone just needs to come up and enjoy,” Lucas Lunski, who owns and operates the Detroit Lake Marina, told FOX 12 .

Earlier this month, the Detroit Fishing Derby saw what organizers called a record turnout. The area is also hosting a fireworks show over the lake on July 1-3.

More Portland News: