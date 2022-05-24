Tuesday in Portland: Jury deliberations set to begin in Crampton Brophy murder trial & more top stories

(Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday in Crampton Brophy murder trial

On Monday, both the prosecution and the defense gave closing arguments in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy, the novelist accused of killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. Multnomah County DA Shawn Overstreet laid out how Crampton Brophy methodically planned the murder of her husband over months, before putting her plan into action on June 2.

Defense attorney Kristen Winemiller attempted to downplay this theory, calling it a “speculative theory about how the facts might fit together.” She asked the jury to consider whether the standard of proof to find Crampton Brophy guilty is “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jury deliberations could begin sometime Tuesday, following rebuttal arguments. The jury will determine whether Crampton Brophy is guilty or not guilty of one count of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.

2. Nearly 1,400 Portlanders without power Tuesday morning

Roughly 1,400 Portlanders woke up without power on Tuesday morning. Portland General Electric reported 1,394 customers without power around 5:35 a.m. and said power would likely be restored by 8 a.m., but as of 8:05 a.m., those customers were still experiencing outages.

According to PGE, the outage was caused by an equipment issue just after 2 a.m. Across the state, more than 2,500 are without power. PGE is now saying the power should be restored by 11:45 a.m.

3. Portland Parks & Recreation looking to hire 100 more staff members for summer season

Parks and recreation agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and with summer approaching, Portland Parks & Recreation is looking to hire 100 more lifeguards and swim instructors for the 2022 season. Since June of last year, PP&R has put on job fairs and used social media to hire more staff.

In 2019, PP&R had around 750 seasonal staff members in aquatics alone. This year, there are around 300 staff members.

Available positions have flexible schedules, free CPR certification and pay starts at $15 per hour. Anyone interested in applying can visit PP&R’s website .

