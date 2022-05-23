Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Closing arguments expected in trial of novelist accused of killing husband & more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay7u5_0fnaUGrJ00
Nancy Crampton-Brophy during her trial.(Oregon Judicial Department)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, May 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Closing arguments expected Monday in Crampton-Brophy murder trial

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the murder trial of Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the romance novelist accused of shooting and killing her husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. Crampton-Brophy took the stand last week, answering questions on topics ranging from her firearm purchases to what she recalls from the morning of her husband’s murder.

Students who found 63-year-old Daniel’s body on the morning of June 2, 2018, as well as responding paramedics, have also taken the stand. Closing arguments from the defense and prosecution are expected Monday and can be watched here.

2. PPB's Special Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team deescalate situation involving man with gun

After a man allegedly pointed a gun at someone after a car crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital by police who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The incident occurred near Southeast 129th Avenue and Division Street just after 9 a.m. Witnesses said one of the drivers pointed a gun at the other driver before he “put the gun to his own head.”

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the incident. Following several hours of negotiations, police took the man to the hospital.

“The use of the Special Emergency Response Team and the Negotiation Team as a way to deescalate the situation allowed for this person to be safely taken to the hospital and receive the care he needs,” Portland Police Assistant Chief Jamie Resch said. “We appreciate the cooperation of the businesses and residents who were impacted by this closure. I would also like to thank all the members working the East Precinct and SERT/CNT for their teamwork and compassion to safely resolve this incident.”

3. Visitors to 'Waterfall Corridor' in Columbia River Gorge will need permit starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, anyone planning on visiting the 18-mile “Waterfall Corridor” in the Columbia River Gorge will need to get a timed-access permit in advance. The corridor spans from the Bridal Veil off-ramp on Interstate 84 (Exit 28) to Ainsworth State Park (Exit 35). Reservations can be made in advance on Recreation.gov and are expected to cost around $2 per vehicle.

According to officials, the permit system is meant to establish a more reliable, safe and enjoyable experience for visitors. It’s also expected to create more space on the road for cyclists and improve reliability for shuttle buses.

The permits will be enforced from May 24 to Sept. 5. Those using the shuttle or traveling to the area by bicycle do not need a permit.

