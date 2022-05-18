Wednesday in Portland: Hardesty's city council race could go to runoff in November and more

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images)

1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November

The incumbents on the Portland City Council are leading in their primary races, but Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s race to keep Position 3 could go to a runoff election in November if she doesn’t secure more than half the vote. Currently, Hardesty is pulling in roughly 41% of the vote, compared to Commissioner Dan Ryan (Position 2) pulling in well over the necessary 50% of the vote needed.

As of Tuesday night, Hardesty had 41.05% of the vote, Rene Gonzalez had 24.30% and Vadim Mozyrsky had 23.50%. Unless one candidate gets over 50% of the vote in the primary election, two candidates in each race will take part in the November general election. The winner will then join Portland City Council in January 2023.

2. Multnomah County voters elect county's first female sheriff

On Tuesday, Multnomah County voters made history by electing the county’s first female sheriff. Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell won with early returns showing she’d received more than 60% of the vote. She had been serving as undersheriff with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office since last August.

Morrisey O’Donnell will succeed Sheriff Mike Reese, who was unable to run again due to term limits. She started with the sheriff’s office in 1996 as a corrections deputy and served in various other roles before being promoted to undersheriff last year.

In her new role, Morrisey O’Donnell said she is dedicated to working alongside community groups to “really find those avenues where we can connect with people, where we can really be able to understand what’s happening in our communities.”

3. Wednesday is the 42nd anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption

Wednesday marks the 42nd anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. After laying dormant for more than a century, there was an increase in seismic activity in March 1980, following a series of earthquakes and newly formed cracks in the snow and ice on the mountain.

At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, a 5.1 earthquake hit Mount St. Helens, causing it to erupt out to the side. The eruption sent up roughly 3.2 billion tons of ash, resulting in ash-covered roofs and streets across the region and more than $1 billion in damage. 57 people perished. Debris from the eruption spread across more than 24 miles.

