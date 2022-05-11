Wednesday in Portland: City settles lawsuit over homeless camp sweeps and more top stories

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland settles lawsuit over homeless sweeps, changes rules

After a group of people sued the city of Portland last year over how homeless sweeps were being conducted, the city has now implemented a new set of rules dictating why, when and how sites will be removed. The class-action lawsuit alleged that city contractors were illegally discarding the belongings of people living on the street while dispersing camps.

The group said the city failed to properly document property that was removed and didn’t give people a reasonable opportunity to collect their items. Under the new rules, the city will give a 72-hour notice prior to dispersing a camp and will give people at least an hour before removing any personal property during cleanups. In addition, the city will not disperse encampments during severe winter weather or excessive heat.

2. Fire at Portland assisted living facility leaves one injured

On Wednesday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a four-alarm fire at the Hope in Care facility in southeast Portland. PF&R received the call that the roof of the building was on fire just after 1 a.m. Around 40 emergency units, including fire and police, responded to the scene to get the fire under control.

According to PF&R, one employee sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, but everyone else made it out safely. By 2:30 a.m., firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

“First and foremost, I want to commend the heroism of the two on-site employees who risked their lives starting the initial evacuation of the residents under heavy fire conditions,” Fire Chief Sara Boone said. “When firefighters arrived, their number one priority was the immediate rescue of every resident within the facility under worsening fire conditions. Because of their tactical decisions and valiant efforts so many lives were saved and turned near tragedy into an incredible success story.”

3. Beaverton police investigating after missing 13-year-old girl found dead under 'suspicious' circumstances

Beaverton police are investigating after a missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances in Westside Linear Park on Tuesday. Officers responded to Southwest Horizon Boulevard and Southwest Barrows Road around 3 p.m., where the body of Milana Li was found in a small creek near the Westside Trail in the park.

According to police, Li was last seen at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Her mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

Conestoga Middle School released a statement following the announcement from Beaverton police that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Conestoga Community. Yesterday, we told you that 6th grader Milana Li was missing. A few hours ago, we learned from the Beaverton Police Department that Milana was found dead. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. We have no other information at this time.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Cindy Herring at (503) 526-2280.

