Tuesday in Portland: Mayor set to streamline city cleanup, Blazers name Joe Cronin general manager

(Soobum Im/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Mayor Wheeler set to streamline the city's garbage cleanup efforts

During Mayor Ted Wheeler’s State of the City address last Friday, he said a new emergency declaration focused on cleaning up trash around the city is coming this week. A recent survey found that most Portlanders feel that the garbage is a major issue and has even become dangerous. It’s often volunteers who are left cleaning up the litter and debris.

“It improves livability by building connections between city bureaus and community groups to provide coordinated trash cleanup and graffiti abatement in neighborhoods and business districts all across the city of Portland,” Wheeler said.

The mayor said he’ll streamline the city’s cleanup efforts under a public environment director and incident command structure, which will be focused on trash, graffiti, illegal dumping, abandoned cars and more. Wheeler has not yet released a timeline for the plan.

2. OHSU pharmacist encourages patients to 'just ask' about antiviral COVID-19 treatments

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, only hospitalized patients were able to receive antiviral treatments, but now OHSU health experts are encouraging people to ask their providers if they qualify. The antiviral pills and IV infusions of monoclonal antibodies are now available to more people.

“We have a lot more options now,” Dr. Young Yoon Ham, an infectious disease pharmacist at OHSU, told KGW . “We have basically options we didn’t have at all in the beginning parts of COVID for mild therapeutics.”

According to Dr. Ham, there are four different treatment options. The most common is called Paxlovid, an oral medication taken for five days. Patients can ask their primary care providers if they qualify for the treatment and if not, they may be able to take an on-site infusion.

“If you have COVID and you are sick, just ask,” Dr. Ham said. “Just reach out to health care providers to see if you qualify and let them make that decision, but you shouldn’t not reach out because you don’t think you’re qualified.”

3. Portland Trail Blazers name Joe Cronin as general manager

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that Joe Cronin will be the organization’s 11th general manager. According to the team, Cronin has “developed a strategy to reshape the Trail Blazers roster with various deals and roster moves that create valuable assets and additional flexibility to improve the team’s competitiveness.”

Cronin had been serving as interim manager since last December, after Neil Olshey, the former general manager and president of basketball operations, was fired due to “violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct.” Cronin first joined the team as a basketball operations intern in 2006.

“I would like to thank Jody and Bert for this opportunity and a long list of other incredible people that have put their faith and trust in me not only over the last six months, but the last 16 years,” Cronin said. “My focus has always been creating a championship team and culture that players, coaches and staff want to be a part of. I look forward to continuing that focus with the vision that Chauncey, Dewayne and I share while unifying our business and basketball operations on and off the court.”

More Portland News: