Wednesday in Portland: Rallies take place in downtown Portland following leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Rallies take place in Portland following leaked Supreme Court abortion opinion

After Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion stating that the U.S. Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, hundreds of people gathered Tuesday in downtown Portland for peaceful rallies. The first took place in Lownsdale Square near the federal courthouse and the other was on the Portland State University campus.

“I mean, we knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when,” Jennifer Lincoln, an OBGYN in Portland, told FOX 12. “It’s important to note that it’s not overturned yet, but this is definitely a harbinger of the things to come in the next few months.”

Lincoln added, “Reproductive health and abortion care is a huge minefield for misinformation, usually by people who don’t want us to understand. It’s important to note that medication abortion is accessible, available and is safe. It’s far safer than giving birth. It’s still out there. In terms of what we can access, there are a lot of people out there who want you to believe abortion is illegal today and it is not.”

Attendees of both rallies held signs, shared information and told their personal stories. While the draft opinion was leaked Monday, the court likely won’t release a decision until late June or early July.

2. Portland Charter Commission seeking public input on charter amendments

The Portland Charter Commission is seeking public input on proposed amendments that would significantly impact Portland elections and how the city is managed. The commission voted to advance several amendments to the city’s charter in March, including changing Portland’s form of government, ranking candidates during elections, creating geographic districts and more.

The commission released the draft amendments on Tuesday, which can be viewed here. The public will have four opportunities to provide feedback in May. A complete schedule can be found here.

3. Makers de Mayo returns to Portland Mercado this weekend

Makers de Mayo returns to Portland Mercado this weekend after two years away. The event, which runs from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, showcases Latin American culture through art, music, food and more. In addition, all attendees will receive a $50 digital gift card through Kuto to spend at the event and in the Foster-Powell neighborhood.

To learn more about Makers de Mayo, click here. To view Portland Mercado’s upcoming events, click here.

