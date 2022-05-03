Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Local officials react to leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion and more top stories

Emily Scarvie

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, May 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon officials react to leaked SCOTUS abortion opinion

On Monday, Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion that stated the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which protects the federal right to abortion. In the document, written by Justice Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court will strike down federal abortion protections.

Following Politico’s report, several Oregon officials released statements in response. Gov. Kate Brown tweeted, “All Americans should have access to abortion – full stop. Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon. We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides.”

Sandy Chung, executive director of the Oregon American Civil Liberties Union, said she was “not surprised but very disappointed,” and added the ACLU will continue to fight for abortion rights. President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson echoed a similar sentiment, saying in part, “Let’s be clear: Abortion is legal. It is still your right. Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal and we will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion.”

2. PPA president calls last few days 'another frustrating and sad weekend in Portland' following shootings, crashes

Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz called the last few days “another frustrating and sad weekend in Portland” following a series of deadly shootings and crashes, including one around 2 a.m. Sunday when a teenage girl was shot in the head. The girl is expected to recover, but another shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, ruled a murder-suicide, left a wife and husband dead.

Several crashes were also reported, including a fatal collision on North Columbia near Peninsula that left one man dead and six others, including three children, injured. Because there were so many calls, the Portland Police Bureau went into only taking “high priority” calls at times.

“All of these things are a huge drain on our resources. Even more unheard are the everyday crime victims who are calling police and not having their calls answered when we have to go to priority calls only,” Schmautz said. “We need to be able to respond to all these calls. People need to feel supported by police.”

In 2022, there have been 479 shootings in Portland, causing 151 injuries and killing 31. There have been 33 homicides in the city, four more than at this time in 2021.

3. NW Portland synagogue tagged with anti-Semitic death threat, scorch marks

On Monday morning, an anti-Semitic death threat written in yellow paint and scorch marks were discovered outside of northwest Portland’s Congregation Beth Israel. Rabbi Michael Cahana said that while the incident has shaken up the congregation, they won’t be intimidated by an act of hate.

“We are not afraid, this is not going to keep us from coming into our sanctuary, we have a right to be in our sacred space and we will be in our sacred space,” he said.

Senator Ron Wyden, who is a member of the synagogue, tweeted, “Hate speech and vandalism must never be allowed to terrorize Portland or any community. I stand with Rabbi Cahana and our entire synagogue by adding my voice to his when he says we all must be vigilant against these attacks.”

