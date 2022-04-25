Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Portland receives $10M in state funding to clean up the city & more top stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBcb2_0fJfbIxN00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, April 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland receives $10M in state funding to clean up trash around the city

New state funding approved by Gov. Kate Brown can now be used to clean up public spaces and dumped garbage across the Portland metro. Nearly 75% of the $10 million in funding will be directed toward cleanup programs. According to Metro, the remaining funds will be allocated toward installing sharps boxes, replacing vegetation and signage, installing fencing and reducing graffiti.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of illegal dumping and littering, and government has struggled to keep up with the program,” Metro Council President Lynn Peterson said.

In 2022, more than 1,400 sites have reportedly been cleaned so far, accounting for roughly three tons of trash picked up each day, according to metro officials. The new state funding will not be used to move homeless camps.

2. Shooting in Buckman neighborhood early Sunday leaves 1 dead

Portland police said a man shot early Sunday in southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood was “dropped off” at Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where doctors confirmed he died. Officers responded to the corner of Southeast 9th and Ash around 1:15 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting but no victim. They learned the victim had left the scene.

Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the man had “just been dropped off.” It’s unclear whether the man was already dead when he was “dropped off.” The identity of the man has not been released and no arrests have been reported. PPB’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the second confirmed deadly shooting to occur in southeast Portland over the weekend. Officers on patrol in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Saturday found a man shot who died of his injuries. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

3. Northwest Bridge Avenue reopens after months of repairs following rock slide

After months of repair work following a rockfall in early January, Northwest Bridge Avenue on the west end of the St. Johns Bridge reopened over the weekend. The southeast portion of the roadway was closed as the Oregon Department of Transportation worked to stabilize the hill, implement mesh screens and repave the road.

Traffic had to detour to the northwest portion of the road and return back eastbound to access U.S. 30 while the roadway was closed. For traffic updates all across Portland, visit tripcheck.com.

