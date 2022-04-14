Thursday in Portland: PBOT creates 'Event Parking District' around Rose Quarter & more top stories

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, April 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PBOT creates 'Event Parking District' around Lloyd District, Rose Quarter during large events

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has created an “Event Parking District” in the Lloyd District and Rose Quarter, in an effort to cut down on traffic and congestion during large events. The district would be active when visitors park on metered streets during events with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

According to PBOT’s Dylan Riveria, there are roughly 90 large events in the area each year. Visitors often park in nearby neighborhoods, causing a lack of parking spots for residents, congestion and pollution.

During large events, PBOT will now charge $3 an hour for metered parking. City commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance on April 20. If approved, PBOT plans to implement it by September.

2. Multnomah County's Preschool for All program opens applications for coming school year

Applications for Multnomah County’s Preschool for All, a program designed to extend early education to children across the county, are now open. There are only 600 spots available, so parents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

In order to qualify for the program, the child needs to be three or four years old by Sept. 1 and have a parent or guardian that lives in Multnomah County. Families with multiple children to enroll can put them all on the same application. Those accepted will be notified in early July.

To apply for the program, click here.

3. Snowstorm causes damage across Portland's parks

Days after the first significant April snowfall in Portland in over 80 years, fallen trees and branches still block roads and trails in the city’s parks. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry reported over 630 tree-related emergencies across the city.

Downed trees and branches have been reported in Forest Park, Marquam Nature Park and on the trails around Pittock Mansion and the Hoyt Arboretum. Mark Ross, PP&R’s public information officer, said people should be aware of their surroundings and look up when hiking around Portland parks. Fallen trees or debris can be reported at 503-823-TREE.

