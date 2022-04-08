Friday in Portland: City ends longtime partnership with nonprofit Friends of Trees and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, April 8

1. City of Portland ends longtime relationship with Friends of Trees

Since 1989, Friends of Trees has brought communities together to plant 40,000 trees along Portland’s streets, mostly in the city’s east side and in lower-income areas. As of this spring, the city of Portland will no longer contract with Trees of Friends and plans to develop its own street planting program through Portland Parks & Recreation.

“It’s kind of the end of an era,” Friends of Trees Executive Director Yashar Vasef said. “We’re not saying we deserve that funding but what we’re curious about is, why now? In terms of climate change and the heat dome we saw last year and the tragic outcomes there.”

Portlanders can still plant trees along their parking strips without partnering with Friends of Trees, but they’ll need to request a permit through the city and will likely pay much more than the $35 Friends of Trees charged. The nonprofit will no longer lead efforts to plant trees in parking strips due to the loss of funding from the city.

2. Hillsboro Hops' season opener starts Friday night

Baseball season starts back up this weekend and the Hillsboro Hops are hosting their season opener at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday. This year marks the Hops’ tenth year, and the second year the team is competing at the High-A level after moving up from Short-Season A ball last year.

The Hops will be taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online here.

3. French bulldog in need of medication stolen from couple's car in downtown Portland

On Wednesday, a Seattle couple’s French bulldog was stolen out of their car in downtown Portland while one of them was picking up lunch. To make matters worse, Luna, the French bulldog, needs medication every day for her autoimmune disorder. Alanna Ireland, Luna’s owner, says she’ll die if she doesn’t get her medication.

“She’s brown, a chocolate Frenchie with little cute Easter speckles on her legs,” Ireland said. “She snorts like a pig, she’s a sweetheart. If you can find the kindness in your heart to just please give her back to her pack, because she’s everything and she will die.”

Luna the French bulldog. (Alanna Ireland)

Ireland is from Seattle and doesn’t plan to leave Portland until they get their dog back. Anyone who sees Luna is asked to bring her to Multnomah County Animal Control.

