Wednesday in Portland: PSU professor says student shot and killed near campus was 'beloved' & more

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, April 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PSU student shot and killed near campus on Monday remembered as 'beloved'

On Tuesday, Portland police identified the woman shot and killed early Monday near Portland State University as 19-year-old Amara Marluke. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the corner of Southwest College and 6th Avenue. Another PSU student, 20-year-old Keenan Harpole, turned himself into authorities on Monday night. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bright Alozie, an assistant professor of Black Studies at PSU, described Marluke as wise beyond her years and a catalyst for change on the university’s campus. He said he wants people to honor her life and activism.

“I saw her actively involved, actively seeking the welfare of others, putting others ahead of herself,” Alozie said. “We should honor her commitment to equity, commitment to fighting injustice, commitment to inclusivity and diversity.”

2. New reports show PPB gave officers no guidance on information they could collect during 2020 protests

A new report, which looked at how Portland police officers gathered intelligence and conducted investigations during the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, was released on Wednesday. How officers enforced the law while protecting the privacy and civil liberties of civilians is what came under review by the city. The audit found that the Portland Police Bureau didn’t give officers any real guidance.

The audit reviewed 40 police reports related to the protests and 33 criminal intelligence reports, and found no real policies or consistency in procedure. This led officers to use their own discretion when deciding what kind of information they obtain and keep.

The report gives five recommendations, which both Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said will be implemented going forward. To read the full audit report, click here.

3. Portland files $10M suit against TriMet for construction work

The city of Portland is suing TriMet for $10 million after the transit agency allegedly failed to properly manage the construction on a streetcar track, leaving it with major structural defects that could cost the city millions to repair.

The suit also alleges that Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., the firm hired by TriMet to make fixes to the platform, failed to “perform the work in a professional and workmanlike manner” and supervise contractors.

The Portland City Council voted unanimously to sue TriMet in March after a city-hired engineer found multiple problems that occurred after the construction firm finished the job on the platform in 2015.

Neither Stacy and Witbeck, Inc. or TriMet have commented publicly on the pending litigation.

More Portland News: