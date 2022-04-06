Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: PSU professor says student shot and killed near campus was 'beloved' & more

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VzU7_0f1M2ySb00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, April 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PSU student shot and killed near campus on Monday remembered as 'beloved'

On Tuesday, Portland police identified the woman shot and killed early Monday near Portland State University as 19-year-old Amara Marluke. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the corner of Southwest College and 6th Avenue. Another PSU student, 20-year-old Keenan Harpole, turned himself into authorities on Monday night. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bright Alozie, an assistant professor of Black Studies at PSU, described Marluke as wise beyond her years and a catalyst for change on the university’s campus. He said he wants people to honor her life and activism.

“I saw her actively involved, actively seeking the welfare of others, putting others ahead of herself,” Alozie said. “We should honor her commitment to equity, commitment to fighting injustice, commitment to inclusivity and diversity.”

2. New reports show PPB gave officers no guidance on information they could collect during 2020 protests

A new report, which looked at how Portland police officers gathered intelligence and conducted investigations during the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, was released on Wednesday. How officers enforced the law while protecting the privacy and civil liberties of civilians is what came under review by the city. The audit found that the Portland Police Bureau didn’t give officers any real guidance.

The audit reviewed 40 police reports related to the protests and 33 criminal intelligence reports, and found no real policies or consistency in procedure. This led officers to use their own discretion when deciding what kind of information they obtain and keep.

The report gives five recommendations, which both Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said will be implemented going forward. To read the full audit report, click here.

3. Portland files $10M suit against TriMet for construction work

The city of Portland is suing TriMet for $10 million after the transit agency allegedly failed to properly manage the construction on a streetcar track, leaving it with major structural defects that could cost the city millions to repair.

The suit also alleges that Stacy and Witbeck, Inc., the firm hired by TriMet to make fixes to the platform, failed to “perform the work in a professional and workmanlike manner” and supervise contractors.

The Portland City Council voted unanimously to sue TriMet in March after a city-hired engineer found multiple problems that occurred after the construction firm finished the job on the platform in 2015.

Neither Stacy and Witbeck, Inc. or TriMet have commented publicly on the pending litigation.

More Portland News:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# Portland Police Bureau# Portland State University# Crime# TriMet

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
877 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: City ends longtime partnership with nonprofit Friends of Trees and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, April 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. City of Portland ends longtime relationship with Friends of Trees.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Thursday in Portland: Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade ditches downtown for first time in 60+ years

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, April 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade won't go through downtown this year.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Benefit concert held to get gun control measures on November ballot and more

(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, April 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Benefit concert to get gun control measures on November ballot held Monday night.

Read full story
17 comments

Monday in Portland: Thousands left without power in Portland metro after stormy weather and more

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, April 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Thousands in Portland metro left without power after stormy weather Monday morning.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler says 50 homeless camps have been cleared along roadways & more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, April 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler extends emergency declaration designed to clear homeless camps along busy roadways.

Read full story
14 comments

Thursday in Portland: City council votes to extend housing state of emergency & more top stories

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council extends housing state of emergency.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Molotov cocktail-throwing protester sentenced to 10 years for 2020 protests

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Protester sentenced to 10 years for 14 felonies committed during 2020 protests.

Read full story
11 comments
Portland, OR

Tuesday in Portland: Residency requirement for medically assisted suicide ends and more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon ends residency requirement for medically assisted suicide following lawsuit.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Monday in Portland: Local leaders announce expansion of Portland Street Response & more top stories

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. Portland Street Response, which was started in February 2021 as a pilot program in the Lents neighborhood, is expanding citywide. The program is part of Portland Fire & Rescue’s Community Health Division and sends unarmed response teams to deal with non-life-threatening behavioral and mental health crisis calls.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Friday in Portland: Rent prices skyrocket, U.S. Census data shows decline in population and more

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland experiencing some of the fastest rising rent prices in the U.S.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: PDX sees more catalytic converter thefts, Portland Mercado's Empanada Festival returns

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PDX continues to see catalytic converter thefts.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: Portland's tree canopy disappearing, PPB announcing expanded recruitment strategy

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland's canopy trees are disappearing across the city, report finds.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: Damian Lillard out for rest of Blazers' season, unemployment rate continues to improve

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Damian Lillard out for the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers' season.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: Crash knocks out power for 1,500 people in NE Portland, OHA urges people to get flu vaccine

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Crash knocks out power for roughly 1,500 people in northeast Portland.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: 12 arrested in drug trafficking ring, TriMet celebrates Transit Employee Appreciation Day

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, March 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Drug bust leads to arrests of 12 people, seizures of property.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: SOLVE hosts cleanup ahead of NCAA Tournament, Kell's Irish Pub hosting St. Patrick's Festival

(Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, March 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. SOLVE hosts cleanup ahead of NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: Law enforcement leaders discuss rise in shootings, nurses picket outside Providence St. Vincent

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland leaders in law enforcement discuss rise in gun violence.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: PBOT looks to make outdoor dining program permanent, OERAP extended one more week

(Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT extends outdoor dining program through August.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Roundup: School districts make masks optional starting Monday, March Madness coming to Portland this week

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, March 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Most Oregon school districts make masking optional starting Monday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy