Monday in Portland: Thousands left without power in Portland metro after stormy weather and more

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, April 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Thousands in Portland metro left without power after stormy weather Monday morning

Stormy weather knocked out power for more than 2,500 Portland General Electric customers on Monday. PGE reported that many of the outages were due to trees fallen on power lines and high winds.

Pacific Power also reported outages but has managed to restore service to more than a hundred customers. The company also reported around 200 outages in the Astoria area.

To view the areas affected by outages, click here.

2. Woman found dead after early morning shooting in downtown Portland

One woman was found dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Portland on Monday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southwest College Street and 6th Avenue around 1 a.m. Once at the scene, officers reportedly found the woman deceased.

Southwest College Street is currently closed between 6th Avenue and Broadway for an investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0466.

3. Trial begins for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing her husband in 2018

The trial for Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy, who’s accused of murdering her husband in 2018, began Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in southwest Portland on June 2, 2018. Daniel Brophy, who was a chef and longtime instructor at the school, was found by responding officers. They attempted to save him, but Brophy died at the scene. He and Nancy had been married for 27 years.

Officers arrested Crampton-Brophy months after the shooting, at her home in Washington County. She faces charges of domestic violence and murder with a firearm, to which she has pleaded not guilty. The trial began at 9 a.m. on Monday.

More Portland News:

