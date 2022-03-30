Portland, OR

Wednesday in Portland: Molotov cocktail-throwing protester sentenced to 10 years for 2020 protests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OwIP_0euRBoFl00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, March 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Protester sentenced to 10 years for 14 felonies committed during 2020 protests

After admitting to 14 felonies committed during the Portland protests of 2020, an Indiana man will spend 10 years behind bars in an Oregon prison. Malik Fard Muhammed, 25, was sentenced in Multnomah County on Tuesday to 14 counts, including two counts of second-degree attempted murder stemming from violent acts he committed at four different incidents in 2020.

Muhammed was also ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution. According to District Attorney Mike Schmidt, he arrived in Portland during the summer of 2020 with the intent to engage violently in the protests taking place.

On Sept. 5, 2020, he brought Molotov cocktails and baseball bats to a planned protest near the East Portland Police Precinct. Muhammed handed out bats to other protesters and threw explosive devices at police, one of which exploded and engulfed another protester in flames.

On Sept. 21, 2020, he threw a Molotov cocktail at police, but it failed to explode. He did the same at a protest two days later and the Molotov cocktail exploded, setting the clothing of one officer on fire.

Several weeks later, Muhammed participated in a protest near Directors Park in downtown Portland and used a baton to smash windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University and other buildings.

2. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty fined $16,000 for unpaid credit card debt, failing to appear in court

After failing to appear in court, a Multnomah County judge has ruled that City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty must pay Bank of America more than $16,000 in overdue debts and fees. Circuit Judge Judith Matarazzo issued default orders last week on two lawsuits filed by the credit card company in November. Bank of America is currently suing Hardesty on the two defaulted credit card accounts.

Judge Matarazzo approved a $4,900 lien against Hardesty on March 21 and a $11,700 penalty over the second case three days later. Documents show neither Hardesty or a representative appeared in court over the matter.

3. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf opens its first Pacific Northwest location in Lake Oswego

A popular coffee chain just opened its first location in Lake Oswego. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf has more than a thousand stores globally, but the new location, located at 1175 McVey Avenue, is the first to open in the Pacific Northwest.

The shop features a variety of salads, croissants and its specialty teas and coffee. Co-owner Katherine Lam said, of the opening, “After two years of isolation and the pandemic, I think we just want to create a place where a community can come meet face-to-face and connect.”

