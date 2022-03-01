Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon's indoor mask mandate to be lifted March 11, OLCC bans sale of Russian liquor

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, March 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Oregon to lift indoor mask mandate on March 11

Oregon leaders announced Monday that the state’s indoor mask mandate, including in schools, would be lifted on March 11. The mask mandate lift was originally scheduled for March 31, then March 19, before being updated on Monday.

“As we move forward and continue to see declines in cases and hospitalizations, we’re encouraged by the trends that we see, and they’re happening faster than we thought,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority, said.

The state made the announcement on the two-year anniversary of Oregon’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. When the state mask mandate is lifted, individual school districts will decide whether or not they want to keep mask-wearing in place.

2. Historic Black church in northeast Portland reopens after 7 years

Seven years after electrical fires severely damaged the Allen Temple CME Church, a pillar of Portland’s Black community, the church has reopened. Rev. Dr. LeRoy Haynes said the northeast Portland neighborhood has changed a lot due to gentrification, making the reopening of the church even more important.

“People also need institutions to come back to, if they come back one day,” he told KGW . “We felt a great commitment to that, now it gives hope to other churches and other members.”

During construction on the facility, services were moved to a nearby church. Restorations took years due to financial issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost of the rebuild was around $3 million, $800,000 of which was covered by insurance. The church also received around $1.2 million in grants and around $1 million in partnerships, supplies and donations.

3. OLCC orders all state liquor stores to stop selling Russian-made spirits

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has ordered liquor stores across the state to stop selling Russian manufactured distilled spirits, most of which are vodkas, in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The commission has also barred liquor stores from fulfilling special orders for Russian-made liquors.

State regulators estimate there are around 5,000 bottles of Russian-made liquor currently for sale at Oregon’s 281 liquor stores. Another 6,200 bottles remain at the OLCC warehouse and will not be distributed. The sanction will not impact vodkas and other liquors branded with Russian names, like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, that are distilled outside of Russia.

More Portland News: