Portland Daily Round Up: Portland-area church raising money to help displaced Ukrainians, OMSI unveils new snow exhibit

People wait for trains at the Kyiv train station on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Feb. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland-area church raising money for Ukrainians displaced by Russian invasion

On Sunday night, hundreds of people attended a prayer vigil held by Ukrainian Bible Church in Fairview. The service was conducted in two languages and called for hope, with attendees chanting together and speaking out individual prayers to protect loved ones.

“We all have one desire. We’d like to unite here tonight,” pastor Ilya Globak said through a translator. “People are dying. Millions of people have great fear in their hearts.”

The church is raising money to help Ukrainians injured and displaced by Russia’s invasion. Those interested can make a donation online and include the note “help for Ukraine” to ensure the money goes toward the correct cause. Donors can also text 4891192 to (715) 803-4772 or mail donations to PO Box 1918, Fairview, OR 97024.

2. Monday marks 2 years since Oregon's first COVID-19 case

Monday marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Oregon and the anniversary comes amid optimism that the U.S. is moving closer to the end of the pandemic.

Hector Calderon, a janitor working at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego, was Oregon’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. He spent two months at Kaiser Permanente in Hillsboro receiving treatment following the positive test result.

In the last two years, the state has seen around 692,000 cases of COVID-19 and 6,582 deaths related to the virus. Across Oregon, over 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since vaccines became available.

3. OMSI unveils new exhibit examining snow's global impact

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s latest exhibit, “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact,” examines how snow impacts the global climate. The exhibit features interactive and informative displays to demonstrate how snow is formed, its impact on the earth’s climate and more.

The "Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact" exhibit will be on display at OMSI through April 10. Click here to learn more.

