Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Newberg SB members appear to beat recall efforts, more schools move to distance learning

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32473V_0dq52Ap900
(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Initial results from Newberg election show Brown, Shannon appear to beat recall efforts

Following Newberg’s recall election on Tuesday, initial results from Yamhill County show that Newberg School Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon appear to have beat recall efforts, with 52% voting not to recall Brown and just over 52% voting not to recall Shannon. These are still unofficial results, as votes will continue to come in for another week or so.

According to Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen, it will take “7 days for the post office to get their stuff to us and then 14 days to cure any signature issues after that. And then we have to wait for those results to come from the other two counties to add up. So short story long, at least 22 days from today [until] we really know.”

Both board members became the center of a district-wide controversy and recall efforts over the ban of political symbols in schools and the firing of Superintendent Joe Morelock without cause in November.

2. More Oregon schools transition to distance learning, some expected to return on Monday

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact schools in Oregon, and the Centennial School District is the latest to experience school closures, announcing on Wednesday that Powell Butte Elementary will move to distance learning through the end of the week. Greenway Elementary, in the Beaverton School District, also canceled classes Wednesday to prepare for remote learning through at least Friday.

Several school districts are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, including the Parkrose and Tigard-Tualatin school districts. Portland Public Schools said Jefferson High School will return to classrooms on Monday as well. Brookwood Elementary School, in Hillsboro, expects students to return to in-person instruction on Friday.

3. Clackamas County Commissioners meetings moved online after disruptions

Following a disruption by anti-mask protestors at its Jan. 13 meeting, the Clackamas County Commissioners meetings will be held virtually for the time being. According to Chair Tootie Smith, in-person meetings were a priority, but after last week’s disruption, she plans to keep them virtual for now.

At the meeting, Smith warned attendees that they were enforcing the state’s mask mandate and those who didn’t comply would be escorted out or she would move the meeting online. She decided to move the meeting online after more than one interruption, saying she was scared of what would happen.

“They hurled insults, they were raising their fists, they were moving their masks and repeatedly, repeatedly I said please stop that,” Smith told FOX 12. “These people knew that I believe that your personal healthcare should be a choice. I’ve never advocated for mandates. The fine would have been $30,000 for the first offense for the people in the room. The second offense we could have lost some funding for the state programs that my citizens demand we provide.”

4. Portland Expo Center testing site briefly closed to expand capacity

The Portland Expo Center, one of Portland’s most prominent COVID-19 testing sites, has temporarily closed as state health officials work to expand capacity at the facility to meet omicron-driven testing demand. The site closed on Jan. 14 and is expected to reopen on Monday, amid a transfer in operations between Oregon Health & Sciences University and the Oregon Health Authority.

Officials said that while the closure will make fewer tests available this week, capacity will grow next week once the Expo Center and a new OHSU site are up and running. OHSU was previously testing around 1,600 people a week at the Expo Center, but will now open an appointment-only, drive-through testing site at its Marquam Hill campus starting next Wednesday. OHA will take over Expo Center testing operations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Portland# COVID# Education# Politics# Testing

Comments / 7

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
563 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: New COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites open, Portland businesses report ongoing break-ins

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. New COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites open on Monday.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon reports more than 10K new COVID-19 cases, Oregonians weigh in on permanent mask mandate

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Health officials to speak Friday after OHA reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: OHA considers permanent mask mandate, Newberg School Board chair open to flag ban discussion

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 20 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. The Oregon Health Authority is proposing a permanent mask mandate for indoor public spaces and will hear from the public on Thursday at 10 a.m. If implemented, health officials would be able to cancel the mandate when no longer necessary, but there would be no set expiration date. The temporary masking rules currently in place in Oregon end Feb. 8.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Newberg voters head to polls for SB recall, nurses defend PPS teachers after district email

(George Frey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Voters head to the polls for Newberg School Board recall election on Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Businesses uphold vaccine mandate despite Supreme Court ruling, Beaverton SD moving online

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Some Oregon businesses upholding vaccine requirements despite Supreme Court ruling.

Read full story
20 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon DOJ investigating Center for COVID Control, Portland man creates website to find tests

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon DOJ investigating Center for COVID Control for unlawful trade practices.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: BBB investigating Center for COVID Control testing sites in Portland, PPS reducing quarantines

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Better Business Bureau, Oregon DOJ investigating Center for COVID Control after complaints.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: COVID-19 hospitalizations for children at all-time high, Red Cross urges people to donate blood

(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. COVID-19 hospitalizations for children at all-time high in Oregon.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Portland schools move online amid rise in COVID cases, TriMet reduces bus service on 20 lines

(George Frey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Several Portland-area schools move online amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: COVID-related absences cause closures at 3 Portland schools, I-84 reopens after landslide

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Jan. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. COVID-related absences cause closures at 3 Portland-area schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon sets daily COVID case record for third day, local leaders reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon sets another daily COVID case record with over 6,000 new cases.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: OHA predicts record-breaking COVID hospitalizations, Highway 26 reopens after severe weather

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA predicts record-breaking hospitalizations amid COVID surge.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: ODOT reopens I-84 after severe weather closures, McMenamins confirms employee data compromised

(Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. ODOT reopens I-84 between Troutdale and The Dalles following closure due to severe weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Heavy rain causes power outages for thousands, ODOT shuts down stretch of I-84 due to weather

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Winter weather knocks out power for thousands of Oregonians.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Report reveals 3 PPB officers leaked Hardesty info in retaliation, OHA recommends mask upgrades

(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! Happy New Year's Eve! It's Friday, Dec. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
25 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Portland gets more winter weather before rain arrives, COVID-19 vaccine clinics close early

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland area receives another round of winter weather before rain arrives.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon's predicted COVID numbers revised down, health officials give advice for New Year's Eve

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon's predicted COVID hospitalization surge revised downward.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Freezing temperatures cause icy roads around Portland, Blazers sign 3 new temporary players

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Overnight snow, freezing temperatures lead to icy road conditions around Portland.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Demand for COVID-19 tests soars in Portland, PPB arrests attempted kidnapping suspect

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demand for COVID-19 testing soars in Portland ahead of holidays, omicron surge.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy