Portland Daily Round Up: Portland gets more winter weather before rain arrives, COVID-19 vaccine clinics close early

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland area receives another round of winter weather before rain arrives

Some parts of Portland woke up with another round of snow Thursday morning before the weather starts to warm up for New Year’s Eve. Depending on elevation, a half-inch to three inches of snow is possible and freezing rain may create icy road conditions. In Portland, any snow is expected to turn into freezing rain and rain by Thursday morning and afternoon.

Drivers may face slick conditions during their commute Thursday morning. TriMet reported that some of their buses will be driving with chains at higher elevations. No bus lines have been effected so far.

2. Severe weather forces COVID-19 vaccine clinics to change hours, close early

Severe winter weather is impacting some of Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine sites, causing several to close early. The vaccine clinic at Tektronix in Beaverton, which offers all three vaccines including boosters and the pediatric vaccine, closed two hours early on Wednesday due to the cold weather. The clinic had a long line wrapped around the building during the day.

The state is pushing to get 1 million more Oregonians a booster dose by the end of January ahead of a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the omicron variant. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, click here.

3. Nearly 100 shots fired in shooting in Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood

Portland police are investigating a shooting involving nearly 100 shots fired in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Northeast Weidler Street and Northeast 108th Avenue around 9:42 p.m. When they arrived, they found nearly 100 cartridge casings at the scene and multiple damaged vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

A resident’s surveillance system captured the shooting and footage of “a group of people” believed to be involved. There were no known injuries related to the incident.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-361241.

4. Oklahoma beats Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

No. 14 Oklahoma started off strong in the first half of the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night, with Kennedy Brooks running for 142 yards and three touchdowns to beat No. 15 Oregon 47-32. Oregon attempted to come back in the third quarter with three touchdowns, but couldn’t stop the Sooners’ offense.

Oregon State lost 13-24 against Utah State earlier this month in the LA Bowl.

