Portland Daily Round Up: Freezing temperatures cause icy roads around Portland, Blazers sign 3 new temporary players

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Overnight snow, freezing temperatures lead to icy road conditions around Portland

Portland workers may experience a difficult commute Tuesday morning, with several roads closed due to more snow and ice overnight. The National Weather Service reported that the Portland area received two inches of snow, writing on Twitter , “It’s a good day to build a snow family.” A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

While main roads have remained clear, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has closed the following roads due to ice:

NE Gilham Avenue between E Burnside and NE Davis Street

SW McDonnell Terrace between SW Fairmount Boulevard and SW Council Crest Drive

SW 16th Avenue between SW Davenport Street and SW Hall Street

Snowfall is expected to decrease Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain around the freezing mark, causing slick roads. Several crashes have already been reported throughout the morning. TriMet and MAX trains are still running normally.

2. Blazers sign 3 players to 10-day contracts as several players go into COVID health and safety protocols

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday that the team has signed three new players to 10-day contracts. The three players, guard Jarron Cumberland, guard Brandon Williams and forward Cameron McGriff, were added via the NBA’s hardship exception, which allows teams to temporarily add to their rosters if at least four of a team’s players will miss upcoming games due to illness or injury.

The Blazers’ Sunday news release didn’t specify the cause of the hardship exception for the new recruits, but the team announced Monday that seven players and head coach Chauncey Billups are out of the Blazers lineup for COVID-related health and safety protocols . It’s the first time any Blazers players have had to enter COVID protocols.

Under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, players that test positive must isolate for at least 10 days or show at least two negative PCR test results collected 24 hours apart before they can return.

3. Woman rescued after falling off Multnomah Falls trail, holding onto tree root over 300-ft. cliff

After falling 20 to 30 feet from a trail at Multnomah Falls on Monday and holding on to a tree root to keep herself from falling further down the cliff, a woman was rescued by Corbett Fire uninjured. The woman was taking a photo above the falls and was just past the bridge when she slipped and fell. She was able to grab a tree root and was holding onto it, over a 300-foot cliff. Bystanders lowered a rope to her and she tied it around her waist.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they deployed a team and were able to lower a rope rescue technician that helped the woman get into a harness. Crews and bystanders then pulled the woman up. After a medical evaluation, she was able to go home with her son uninjured.

“She was very, very lucky,” Rick Wunsch, with Corbett Fire, said.

4. Flights cancelled, delayed at PDX due to winter weather

Hundreds of flights were cancelled to and from the Pacific Northwest over the weekend due to snow and freezing temperatures, as well as airline staffing shortages. The Port of Portland reported Monday around noon that at least 34 flights had been cancelled, 20 of which were Alaska Airlines.