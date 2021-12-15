Portland Daily Round Up: PPB looking for suspect after attempted kidnapping, OHSU workers file lawsuit against hospital

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland police looking for suspect after attempted kidnapping in the Pearl District

Portland police are attempting to identify a man suspected of trying to grab a 6-year-old boy while he was walking with his dad in downtown’s Pearl District on Tuesday. Officers received a call around 3:20 p.m. about the attempted kidnapping in the area of The Fields Park off of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street. According to police, the boy’s father fought off the suspect, who then ran away.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, aged 20 to 30, around 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3, with dark hair. Police said the man was wearing a black hoodie, white wash jeans, black and white shoes and a gray beanie. The Portland Police Bureau released surveillance video of the suspect following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB, submit a tip at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-348356 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

2. Two OHSU employees file lawsuit alleging discrimination, toxic workplace culture

On Tuesday, two employees of the Oregon Health and Sciences University filed a class action lawsuit that alleges unfair treatment of employees of color. The lawsuit comes shortly after the release of a months-long investigation into OHSU’s workplace culture, which found that it had failed to create an environment of racial equality and inclusion.

According to the report, only 42% of employees agreed that OHSU is “committed to the fair treatment of all members of the workplace regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, sex, LGBTQ+ status or pregnancy status.”

In the lawsuit, the two plaintiffs claim that OHSU “disproportionately disciplines racial minorities based on common policies, practices and procedures.” Additionally, Gloria Richards and Depreesha Smith say that while employees of color only make up 23.5% of OHSU’s workforce, they made up 32.7% of the hospital’s involuntary terminations in 2019 and 31.1% in 2020.

In response to the lawsuit, OHSU said it couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case, but wanted “to emphasize that OHSU is fully committed to providing a workplace free of discrimination and harassment, and we are invested in ensuring that our expectations for what culture, opportunity, diversity, equity, belonging, inclusion and anti-racism look like at OHSU and academic centers worldwide.”

3. Portland City Council to honor Timbers FC, fans with proclamation

On Wednesday, the Portland City Council will issue a proclamation in honor of the Timbers FC to celebrate the team’s Western Conference Final win and hard-fought match in the 2021 MLS Cup last Saturday. The proclamation, which is set to be read by Mayor Ted Wheeler, reads in part, “Portland City Council recognizes the hard work and triumphs displayed by the Portland Timbers team, staff and fans throughout the 2021 season.”

The proclamation goes on to say that hosting the MLS Cup against New York City FC in Portland provided a renewed energy in the Rose City and boosted business for local vendors.

4. Peacock Lane's holiday lights display returns Wednesday night

Southeast Portland’s Peacock Lane is continuing its long-standing holiday tradition after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Wednesday night, the light displays are back with a few extra health and safety precautions. There will be no pedestrian nights and organizers encourage attendees to view the lights from their cars. There will also be no public restrooms or a hot cocoa stand this year.

The free light display goes from 6 to 11 p.m. every night until New Year’s Eve.