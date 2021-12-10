Portland Daily Round Up: Independent workgroup approves COVID booster for teens, MLS Cup festivities begin in Portland

Portland, OR

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Western States Workgroup signs off on Pfizer's COVID booster for older teens

After the Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s booster to be administered to teens ages 16 and 17, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has officially given its approval. The workgroup, which represents Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California, is an independent group of scientists that review COVID-19 recommendations given by the federal government.

The approval is for Pfizer’s booster vaccine to be administered at least six months after a second dose. For those under 18-years-old, Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine option.

2. Report highlights issues with OHSU's workplace culture

Following a recent lawsuit, Oregon Health and Sciences University released a law firm’s investigation into its workplace culture that revealed a lack of HR leadership and lack of support for students and employees reporting misconduct, among other things. OHSU’s president and board chair released a statement apologizing and committing to making a lasting change.

The investigation was conducted by former attorney general Eric Holder and his Washington DC-based firm after a woman filed a lawsuit alleging that OHSU doctor Jason Campbell, who became known during the COVID-19 pandemic for his dancing videos on social media, sexually harassed her while she was working at Portland’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center. According to the woman, she was repeatedly ignored when she attempted to report it. In April, a $585,000 settlement was reached.

To read the firm’s full report, click here.

3. Festivities kick off around the Rose City ahead of MLS Cup this weekend

The Rose City is gearing up to host its first ever MLS Cup on Saturday and the festivities are already in full swing. Portland Timbers mascot Timber Joey kicked off Friday with the blessing of the victory log, which will be taken to Providence Park before the game.

“We do it before every cup, so now that we’ve blessed the log it’s ready to go into the stadium here in a few minutes and then we’ll be cutting it for the game on Saturday,” he said. “The piece of log that we cut off today we’re going to take to the children’s book bank.”

Looking for a way to celebrate the Timbers before the match? Voodoo Doughnut is selling a cake doughnut with green and gold sprinkles at its Old Town, Davis and Oak Grove locations, and half of the proceeds will go toward the Stand Together Foundation.

Some fans opted for a more permanent approach, entering a local contest to have the team pay for a Timbers tattoo from tattoo artist Igor Morris at TigerLily. Three fans were selected and are scheduled to get inked before the game on Saturday.

The Timbers will square off against New York City FC in the MLS Cup on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Providence Park. The game will air on KATU (ABC).

4. 'Caesar' the no-drama llama stops by Salem Fred Meyer to help raise money for Salvation Army's Red Kettle

On Thursday, a local celebrity stopped by the south Salem Fred Meyer, making an appearance at the front entrance of the store with the Salvation Army. Shoppers were able to snap a photo or selfie with “Caesar” the no-drama llama, while dropping their donation in the Red Kettle.

The Salvation Army in Salem is working toward its goal of raising $136,000 through their Red Kettles this year to help local families. While Thursday was Caesar’s only planned appearance, Red Kettle donations are being accepted through Christmas Eve.

