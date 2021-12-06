Portland Daily Round Up: OHA opening COVID vaccine sites across the state, Portland moms create at-home science kits

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) It's Monday, Dec. 6

1. OHA opening high-volume COVID-19 vaccine sites across the state

The Oregon Health Authority is opening nearly a dozen high-volume COVID-19 vaccination sites in the next month in an effort to get more Oregonians vaccinated. A clinic in Wood Village, located at 944 Northeast 223rd Avenue, just opened and is offering all three vaccines, boosters and children’s doses. The clinic is walk-in and drive-in only. No appointment is necessary and proof of insurance is not required.

Other OHA sites opening in December include the Columbia County Fairgrounds, Jackson County Expo Center, Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Multnomah County’s Winter Wonderland and more.

2. Two Portland moms, scientists design at-home science kits geared toward girls

After noticing a lack of science-related toys, two Portland scientists and mothers founded Yellow Scope, offering a variety of science kits designed for children. The two wanted to create kits that could engage young girls in STEM fields.

“We can make science kits that are very rigorous, but are also fun and creative and more gender neutral,” Marcie Colledge, co-founder of Yellow Scope, told FOX 12. “To draw girls or kids who may think, ‘oh, I’m a creative type and I’m not a science type.’ We want the world to know – and kids to know – you can be both. You don’t have to decide.”

All Yellow Scope kits are curated in Portland and include real science experiments and lab equipment. For more information, visit their website.

3. Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park opens in Oregon City on Monday

Thanks to several metro bonds and levies, the Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park is opening Monday in Oregon City. The park features a picnic day-use area, designated mountain biking and walking trails and more. The park’s grand opening on Monday will be held digitally but visitors can stop by the park anytime.

Chehalem Ridge Nature Park will open in Washington County next week.

4. Tickets for MLS Cup at Providence Park on sale Tuesday

After the Portland Timbers’ win against Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd, the Timbers will host the 2021 MLS Cup against New York City FC. The game will kick off next Saturday at 12 p.m. at Providence Park.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m. To buy tickets to the championship match, click here.