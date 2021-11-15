Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: PPS delays vote on student COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Multnomah County adds shelter beds

Emily Scarvie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYoWg_0cxO7U9o00
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. Portland school board delays vote on student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Portland Public Schools board has delayed a vote scheduled for Tuesday on whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 and older for at least six months. District staff asked for the extension to further examine how a mandate would impact schools. The board is still scheduled to discuss the mandate at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We have decided it best to not get out in front of public health officials among many other reasons to delay making this important decision,” Board Chair Michelle DePass said, per The Oregonian.

The board will decide when the final vote will take place.

2. Multnomah County adding additional shelter beds ahead of winter

Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services said they have shelter beds available for roughly 2,000 people right now, more than any winter in years prior. During severe weather, the county also plans to use community centers, adding room for another 700 people.

When asked if there are plans to expand these shelters long-term, Public Information Officer Denis Theriault said, “There’s been a lot of coverage on how much more we’re adding, not just in winter. The supportive housing services measure that voters passed, that money started coming in July. There’s several hundred shelter beds that are going to be part of the long-term system all year.”

According to Theriault, when Portland City Council votes on the surplus budget, that may expand options for sheltering as well.

3. Lake Oswego teen joins national student board against gun violence

A Lake Oswego teen is part of the new national advisory board for Students Demand Action, a youth-founded group that advocates for gun safety measures around the country. Flynn Williams, who is a senior at Lakeridge High School, was one of 20 students chosen for this year’s board.

“We’re a bipartisan organization. We have gun owners. We have Republicans. It’s not just a liberal, non-gun-owning movement,” Williams told KGW. “We’re not trying to take guns away from law-abiding citizens… Our intention is to keep communities safe.”

Williams has participated in efforts to raise awareness on the disproportionate impacts of gun violence on marginalized communities. Suicide prevention is another priority of the group.

Students Demand Action also advocates for Oregon Senate Bill 554, which requires stricter storage and safety measures for firearms and allows public entities to prohibit people from carrying guns on those properties.

4. Timbers, Thorns FC hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids on Thursday

On Thursday, Providence Health and Services, in partnership with the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC, will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 years old at Providence Park. The clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and attendees are asked to enter through Gate F on Southwest 20th and Morrison Street.

The vaccination clinic is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last. Other vaccination sites in Oregon can be found here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Covering everything happening in the City of Roses, from politics and COVID-19 to lifestyle and local businesses + more.

Portland, OR
238 followers

More from Emily Scarvie

Oregon State

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon could get rid of 2-week quarantine for students, OEA says school districts having issues

(Kenny Holston/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon working to get rid of two-week quarantine requirement for kids exposed to COVID-19 at school.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: OHA says mask mandate will continue, city council approves $62M budget surplus proposals

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA says COVID hospitalizations still too high to end mask mandate.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: ODOT moving forward with tolls, Newberg School Board faces recalls after superintendent firing

(William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. ODOT continuing with tolling projects despite federal funding.

Read full story
10 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Multnomah County DA adds more prosecutors, PDX Pop-Up Shops open in downtown Portland

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County DA adding more prosecutors, investigators to handle gun violence cases.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Newberg superintendent makes first public comments since firing, heavy rain causes flooding

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Newberg superintendent makes first public comments since firing at community rally.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Newberg community plans protest after superintendent fired, city council talks proposed budget

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Demonstration planned to protest firing of Newberg Superintendent Joe Morelock.

Read full story
22 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Longtime NBA assistant slams Blazers' GM Neil Olshey, Newberg SB fires superintendent

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Longtime NBA assistant says he warned Blazers franchise of GM Neil Olshey years ago.

Read full story
Oregon State

Portland Daily Round Up: Nicholas Kristof reports $1M in campaign funds, Oregon teen crowned National Miss Juneteenth

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Nicholas Kristof raises over $1M in bid for Oregon governor.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: ODOT receiving over $1B from federal infrastructure bill, Blue Star Donuts opens new location

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. ODOT receiving over $1 billion from federal infrastructure package.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Schools plan COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, Kaiser Permanente workers to strike Nov. 15

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland-area schools planning COVID-19 vaccination clinics for younger students.

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon to receive 180K initial pediatric COVID-19 doses, Roseway Heights students stage walkout

(Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon expected to receive 180,000 initial pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Workgroup approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11, new law limits mugshot releases

(Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Western states workgroup approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds starting Wednesday.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Portland pledges $38M toward homeless services, $1.5M to counseling for victims of gun violence

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland, Multnomah County pledge $38M towards homeless services.

Read full story
16 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: City leaders host virtual town hall on gun violence, Newberg SB members sue under 'doxxing' law

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. City leaders host virtual town hall on gun violence in Portland over weekend.

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

Portland Daily Round Up: Oregon reaches 80% vaccination milestone, DOJ says PSR can respond to suicide calls

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon reaches 80% adult vaccination milestone on Thursday.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: PPS delays vote on possible student vaccine mandate, Travel Portland presents tourism report

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters gather during a Portland Public Schools board meeting to discuss a proposed vaccine mandate for students.(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Former NYT columnist Nick Kristof announces run for governor, anti-maskers disrupt PPS meeting

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof officially announces run for Oregon governor.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: Portland offers bereavement leave for employees after abortion, Gov. Brown commutes sentences

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland changes policy to offer city employees bereavement leave after abortion.

Read full story
9 comments
Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: PPB sees 19 shootings over weekend, Hardesty's re-election campaign 'exceeding early goals'

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. The Portland Police Bureau responded to 19 shootings over the weekend that left at least two people dead, some injured and several people arrested. According to police, at least 95 shell casings were recovered from all of the incidents, as well as some firearms. Of the 19 shootings, the majority had no injuries or arrests.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy