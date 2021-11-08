Portland Daily Round Up: ODOT receiving over $1B from federal infrastructure bill, Blue Star Donuts opens new location

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. ODOT receiving over $1 billion from federal infrastructure package

As part of the federal infrastructure package, the Oregon Department of Transportation is set to receive over $1 billion in funding. According to officials, this will pay for projects across Oregon that benefit drivers, pedestrians, transit riders and cyclists, help take care of roads and bridges and address climate change impacts on transportation.

ODOT is still determining how much funding it will collect and where it will allocate that money. Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Bob Van Brocklin released a statement regarding the funds, which can be read here.

2. Mother, 2-year-old child fall nearly 50 feet while hiking at Multnomah Falls

After falling nearly 50 feet while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Sunday, a mother and her two-year-old daughter were hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, other hikers, including an off-duty emergency room doctor, assisted the mother and child immediately after it happened.

“It was very clear like the baby was like injured,” Ericka Klein, who witnessed the incident, told KATU. “Someone had grabbed the baby from the mom, and then somebody else was down there with the mom, making sure she was okay. She had a broken leg, I think.”

Witnesses said the child fell first and the mother followed her down. Multnomah Falls employees called for emergency personnel and kept the path clear until they got there.

According to authorities, both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but neither of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

3. Blue Star Donuts opens new location after pandemic bankruptcy

After declaring bankruptcy and being forced to reorganize during the pandemic, Blue Star Donuts celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Southwest 17th and Jefferson Street over the weekend. Co-founder Katie Poppe explained that like many food-related businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Blue Star hard and they survived by expanding their wholesale business.

“So now we’re in the NW, up in Seattle and more than 40 grocery stores and wholesale partners and that’s been a really important line of business for us that we plan to expand throughout the west coast,” Poppe told KGW.

The new store is located in the former home of the Oregon Culinary Institute, which closed its doors during the pandemic.

“Some of our current and former staff went to school here so we want to honor that,” Poppe said. “The neighborhood has been awesome… We’re just so happy to be here.”

4. Hollywood Theater reopens at PDX after nearly 2-year closure

Hollywood Theater’s microcinema is reopening Monday at the Portland International Airport after being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cinema has been closed for the last 20 months and is now in a new location in the airport due to PDX’s $2 billion upgrade.

The theater is still in Concourse C, but closer to the C-13 gate instead of C-5. The number of seats in the theater has also been increased to 22. Hollywood Theater showcases short films created by some of the top filmmakers in the Pacific Northwest and new films are added every couple months.