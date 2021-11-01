Portland Daily Round Up: City leaders host virtual town hall on gun violence, Newberg SB members sue under 'doxxing' law

(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 1 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. City leaders host virtual town hall on gun violence in Portland over weekend

On Saturday, Portland lawmakers, law enforcement and nonprofits took part in a virtual town hall to discuss gun violence, just days after the city broke its own record for the number of recorded homicides in a year. Portland also recently hit 1,000 shooting incidents this year.

“Unfortunately the violence we’re seeing right now is eroding away the sense of safety and security in many of our neighborhoods,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said, per KGW.

Reese said local agencies have been convening weekly to share information and help solve cases. Those at the meeting emphasized an all hands on deck approach in prevention rather than reaction to these crimes.

The founder of Word is Bond, Lakayana Drury, said the gun violence is the result of other issues like income inequality and homelessness.

“Education, jobs and housing, there is no replacement for those and those are directly tied into what we’re seeing in gun violence, but gun violence is just a part of it,” she said, per KGW.

City leaders are currently focusing on investing in underserved areas, creating more green spaces and getting illegal firearms off the streets.

2. Four Newberg School Board members sue critics under new 'doxxing' law

The conservative majority of the Newberg School Board, Dave Brown, Brian Shannon, Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell, filed a joint complaint against four residents of the Chehalem Valley and are seeking $40,000 in compensation for alleged violations of House Bill 3047. The bill applies to the disclosing of private information, commonly called “doxxing.” The Yamhill County residents named in the complaint are Debbie Tofte, Katherine Barnett, AJ Schwanz and Tamara Brookfield.

All of the alleged disclosures are said to have been posted to Facebook, according to the complaint. The incidents reported include Tofte sharing information about DeHart’s job at Lam Research, Brookfield posting Shannon’s employer’s contact information and more. Daniel Thenell, who is representing the school board members, said all four members have experienced anxiety in recent months, sometimes brought on by the alleged disclosure of this information.

As school board members, the four all voted in favor of a ban on all political symbols in Newberg schools, at first attempting to specifically ban Pride and Black Lives Matter symbols. The ban has been largely opposed by the local community.

3. Portland Trail Blazers unveil new "City Edition" uniforms

The Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new Nike “City Edition” uniforms, commemorating three of the team’s most significant achievements, in celebration of the National Basketball League’s 75th anniversary season. The new uniforms honor the Blazers’ 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 trips to the Western Conference Championships.

The new uniforms are part of the NBA’s “Moment Mixtape” campaign and throughout the month, the Blazers will highlight their most historic teams with “Moment Mixtape Nights.” The “City Edition” uniforms will make their debut on the court on Nov. 15 when the Blazers take on the Toronto Raptors.

4. Portland-area farms hosting pumpkin drive to feed the animals

Halloween is over and several local farms are accepting leftover pumpkins and squash to feed the animals. The Out to Pasture Sanctuary in Estacada, Rewild Refuge in Lake Oswego, Wildwood Farm Sanctuary in Newberg and a farm on South Gould Court in Oregon City are partnering together for their fifth Great Pumpkin and Squash Drive to feed the farm animals.

The pumpkin drive is going on until Nov. 30 and there are several drop off locations. For more information, click here.