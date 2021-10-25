Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: PPB sees 19 shootings over weekend, Hardesty's re-election campaign 'exceeding early goals'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKnes_0cc6d5gT00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PPB responds to 19 shootings over weekend

The Portland Police Bureau responded to 19 shootings over the weekend that left at least two people dead, some injured and several people arrested. According to police, at least 95 shell casings were recovered from all of the incidents, as well as some firearms. Of the 19 shootings, the majority had no injuries or arrests.

“It’s just really alarming when it happens to you, you never think that it will happen to you, so this was definitely a wakeup call,” Peter Knudson, who said he was narrowly missed by a bullet Saturday morning, told KATU. “I was just getting out of the car, I said bye to my friends, grabbed my guitar and next thing I know shots are being fired. I ducked behind a car.”

PPB said all of the shootings are being investigated by homicide detectives and the Enhanced Community Safety Team.

2. Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's re-election campaign is "exceeding early fundraising goals"

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced today that her re-election campaign is “exceeding early fundraising goals,” having surpassed 300 early donors. Hardesty, the first Black woman elected to Portland City Council, has served since 2019 and advocated for the Portland Street Response and Portland Clean Energy Fund, among other things.

“These next two years are going to be extremely challenging. I have a vision for Portland to rebuild stronger and more equitable. We can’t allow our progress to be rolled back,” Hardesty said in the press release. “I believe I am the right woman for the job, and that Portland City Council needs my voice as we take on serious challenges in the coming budgets and policy agendas.”

So far, Hardesty faces one other candidate, Peggy Sue Owens, who is an administrator with Don’s A-1 Glass Service. Two others, Rene Gonzalez and Vadim Mozyrsky, are campaigning against Hardesty but have only filed campaign committees with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office and not the city.

3. Strong storm causes power outages for thousands of Oregonians, Amtrak train delay

After a record-breaking storm moved inland from the Oregon coast on Sunday, thousands of people across the state were without power due to strong winds and severe thunderstorm warnings. By 1:45 p.m., Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, the state’s two main power companies, reported more than 25,000 people without power. That number began to decrease Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said a strong storm moved into the area from the coast, bringing extremely windy conditions. An Amtrak train inbound to Portland from Seattle was delayed for over an hour after a tree fell down on the tracks, according to Hillsboro police.

4. New Beaverton mural celebrates Latinx culture

Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District’s fourth Talking Walls community art project took place on Saturday and many community members showed up to participate in the creation of the new mural. Seven Latinx artists created different illustrations representing Latinx culture on the walls of THPRD’s Howard M. Terpenning Complex and volunteers helped add color to the images. Saturday’s event also featured a songwriting workshop, dancing and crafts to honor Hispanic and Latinx culture.

The Talking Walls project was created last year in response to the social justice demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The event was organized in collaboration with Color Outside the Lines and Five Oaks Museum.

