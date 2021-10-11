Portland, OR

Portland Daily Round Up: PPB responds to 14 shootings over weekend, Kaiser nurses vote to authorize strike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXq8N_0cNvjRpv00
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.

1. PPB responds to 14 shootings in 28 hours over weekend

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to 14 reported shootings in 28 hours over the weekend that left one person dead and three others injured. In a span of just three hours, five shots fired calls were reported to the East Precinct. According to PPB, a sergeant had to process one of the crime scenes alone and at another scene, officers enlisted community members for help blocking traffic while they investigated.

“We were below minimum staffing, which is another thing that’s becoming more common just due to low staffing and officers resigning,” Patrol Sergeant Julian Carroll told FOX 12. “We were stretched pretty thin trying to deal with all the shootings and all the crime scenes.”

Officers recovered at least 151 shell casings from the 14 crime scenes and investigators believe some of the shootings were connected. Anyone with information is encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the case number.

2. Kaiser Permanente nurses, healthcare workers vote to authorize strike

Union officials said today that around 3,400 Kaiser Permanente workers voted to authorize a strike due to lack of adequate staffing and increased wages. Of those who voted, 96% voted yes, according to the union. Elected union leaders can now call for a strike at any time. In the case of a strike, Kaiser Permanente would be notified ten days in advance and after that period of time, workers would walk off the job.

“Our members turned out in record numbers to say they are willing to do what it takes to save patient care in Oregon,” Jodi Barschow, a Kaiser Sunnyside RN and president of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, told KATU. “Kaiser’s proposals would be a disaster for Oregon’s entire care system and show a profound disrespect for the frontline healthcare workers who are risking their lives during COVID.”

Following the vote to authorize a strike, Kaiser Permanente released a statement, saying, in part, “We will continue to work collaboratively with OFNHP to reach an agreement that meets the interests of both parties.”

3. ESPN's Neil Everett returns to Pacific Northwest to join Blazers broadcast team

ESPN’s Neil Everett is returning to the Pacific Northwest after over 20 years to join the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast team. The franchise announced today that Everett will become the studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame segments for road games. Everett graduated from the University of Oregon and joined ESPN as an anchor for ESPNEWS in 2000.

“To have someone with Neil’s knowledge and experience join the Trail Blazers will take our television broadcast to the next level,” Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter, said in a statement, per The Oregonian. “His personal ties to the Pacific Northwest paired with his expertise will complement the great talent we have on our broadcast team.”

4. Monday marks Oregon's first official recognition of Indigenous People's Day

Today marks Oregon’s first official statewide recognition of Indigenous People’s Day. Lawmakers approved a bill earlier this year that made it a state holiday to honor the contributions that Indigenous people have made to the state’s culture and history. The day is also meant to acknowledge the harm caused to communities by colonialism and federal policies. Portland has recognized Indigenous People’s Day since 2015.

Several events are happening across the state to mark the holiday. A list of those events can be found here.

