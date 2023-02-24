Blue-Eyed Humans Have a Single Common Ancestor

Emily Roy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK6CB_0kyYbcae00
Photo byIon FetonUnsplash

New research shows that people with blue eyes have a single, common ancestor. Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000-10,000 years ago and is the cause of the eye color of all blue-eyed humans alive on the planet today.

Researchers have implicated the OCA2 gene in several eye colors. The gene is involved in the production of melanin, a pigment that gives hair and skin their hues. It also codes for brown eyes and can lead to green or hazel eyes when mutated. Despite years of searching, however, scientists have not found a mutation for blue eyes on the gene. The mutation responsible for blue eye color affects a specific gene called OCA2. This gene controls the production of melanin, a pigment that gives color to our skin, hair, and eyes. While everyone has this gene, blue-eyed individuals have a specific mutation that causes a reduction in the amount of melanin produced in the iris, resulting in blue eyes.

Originally, we all had brown eyes, but a genetic mutation affecting the OCA2 gene in our chromosomes resulted in the creation of a "switch," which literally "turned off" the ability to produce brown eyes. The OCA2 gene codes for the so-called P protein, which is involved in the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to our hair, eyes, and skin. The "switch," which is located in the gene adjacent to OCA2 does not, however, turn off the gene entirely, but rather limits its action to reducing the production of melanin in the iris - effectively "diluting" brown eyes to blue. The switch's effect on OCA2 is very specific, therefore, if the OCA2 gene had been totally destroyed or turned off, human beings would be without melanin in their hair, eyes, or skin color - a condition known as albinism.

According to researchers at the University of Copenhagen, variations in the color of the eyes from brown to green can all be explained by the amount of melanin in the iris, but blue-eyed individuals only have a small degree of variation in the amount of melanin in their eyes. From this, we can conclude that all blue-eyed individuals are linked to the same ancestor. They have all inherited the same switch at exactly the same spot in their DNA. Brown-eyed individuals, by contrast, have considerable individual variation in the area of their DNA that controls melanin production.

The mutation of brown eyes to blue represents neither a positive nor a negative mutation. It is one of several mutations such as hair color, baldness, freckles, and beauty spots, which neither increase nor reduce a human's chance of survival. It simply shows that nature is constantly shuffling the human genome, creating a genetic cocktail of human chromosomes and trying out different changes as it does so.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# BlueEyes# Genetics# DNA# Humans

Comments / 525

Published by

Aspiring writer and thinker with a passion for understanding the human experience.

Baton Rouge, LA
3K followers

More from Emily Roy

Eisenhower's Farewell Address: A Prophetic Message About the Military-Industrial Complex

The influence of the military-industrial complex on U.S. foreign policy poses a threat to democracy, as defense contractors prioritize profits over the well-being of citizens and perpetuate a culture of perpetual war. Despite Eisenhower's warning over 60 years ago, the problem persists today, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine serving as a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness and action to safeguard democratic values and prevent the erosion of citizens' rights.

Read full story
52 comments

A Brief History of Humankind: From Ancient Times to Modern Era

The story of humankind is a complex and fascinating one that spans millennia. From the ancient civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Greece to the modern era of science and technology, the history of humankind is a testament to the power of progress and society.

Read full story
2 comments

Fifty Percent of American Adults Believe We Are Living in the 'End Times'

Throughout history, there have been many predictions and beliefs that the end of the world is near. These beliefs are usually based on religious or cultural interpretations of events and prophecies. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the idea that we are living in the end times.

Read full story
920 comments

Adderall Shortage Leaves Millions Without Treatment

There is currently a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a stimulant medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The shortage is due to a combination of factors, including increased demand for the drug, manufacturing, and supply chain disruptions, and changes in the raw material market.

Read full story
25 comments

Semaglutide Injections: Promising Treatment for Weight Loss

Obesity is a chronic disease and a global health challenge. Although lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise represent the cornerstone of weight management, sustaining weight loss long-term is a challenge.

Read full story
54 comments
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW—It's been over six weeks since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Aid For War in Ukraine More Than Most States Receive In One Year

On its way out for the holidays, Congress recently approved a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine. President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Washington, D.C., this week to lobby President Biden and the U.S. Congress for tens of billions of dollars in more aid for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia's illegitimate invasion.

Read full story
6 comments

This Is Water: A Lesson On Empathy

David Foster Wallace gave a commencement speech at Kenyon College in 2005, called 'This is Water' where he addressed the importance of awareness and perceptiveness of others. He believed that simple awareness and proper education can help people become well-adjusted to the world around them. He adopts a witty, personal, and significant tone in order to accomplish his lofty intent.

Read full story
2 comments

Charlie Chaplin's Message For All Humanity

Charlie Chaplin was one of the most remarkable and widely loved silent movie stars in cinematic history. He was profoundly troubled by the Great Depression and his sympathy for the working class defines all his most famous silent films. When five million men are unemployed in the richest nation in the world, he declared, "Something is wrong."

Read full story
96 comments

Reflecting on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Tragic Death

Reflecting on Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's tragic death.Photo byMaarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images. Universally beloved dancer, actor, DJ, and executive producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. In the wake of his passing, millions of people have expressed the shock of seeing a human being so outwardly radiant succumbing to such internal sadness.

Read full story
196 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding on a Barrier Island Is Foolish

The first Spanish settlers on the Carolina coast found a land with thriving native towns, abundant wildlife, and natural resources. The sandy barrier islands dotted along this coastline were so rich that the Spanish called it "Costa de Oro" or the Gold Coast. These islands have always been prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, but by building homes on them and using them for farming, the Spanish unwittingly made them even more vulnerable. In fact, hurricanes destroyed many of their settlements in 1588 and again in 1667. The Spanish rebuilt their settlements in nearly the same locations — directly in harm's way once again — until another hurricane struck in 1719 and finished whatever was left from the last storm.

Read full story
97 comments

Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin photographed at Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, N.Y.Oct.Photo byMark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic. The wrongfully-killed cinematographer's family and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a lawsuit, according to the actor's attorney. The lawsuit filed in February in Santa Fe alleged many industry standard violations against Baldwin, the film's production companies, and key crew members.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: The Liberal vs. the Conservative

Conservatives and liberals see little common ground in issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.

Read full story
170 comments

OPINION: Johnny Depp To Appeal $2M Verdict Awarded to Amber Heard in Trial

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's legal team submitted the documents to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 21). Johnny Depp responded a day later by filing an appeal to overturn the one count of defamation that Heard won at their trial last month.

Read full story
5 comments

Carl Sagan Warned Congress About Climate Change in 1985

In 1985, when scientist Carl Sagan went to Congress, global warming and climate change seemed like they wouldn't be a problem for years. But fossil fuel companies knew their actions were causing climate change and hid it from the public. To most people, it wasn't a concern at the time. But he warned that the time to act was now. Now was 35 years ago.

Read full story
16 comments

Congress Continues To Shower Pentagon With Cash While Many Americans Struggle To Keep The Lights On

Gas prices, rent prices, and utility costs have all gone up and people are worried that the economy might have a recession. And what is Congress doing as a growing number of Americans think these and other economic issues are the most important problems facing the nation today? They're planning to give military contractors the biggest payday they've ever seen.

Read full story
127 comments

What Is The Meaning of Life?

Were we put here for a purpose? What happens next? What is the end goal? Is there even an end goal?. I remember being a child, wondering where I would be  -  wondering who I would be   when I grow up. I hoped that I would live that long. My life has turned out differently than I ever imagined. But that is life, unfolding as it does, meaning whatever it means.

Read full story
66 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy