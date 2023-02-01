The End of Netflix Password-Sharing Is Near

Emily Roy

Netflix announced that it has been working on a feature to prevent users from sharing their account passwords with others. The change was being tested in some countries as the company claims that users sharing their Netflix accounts hurts its revenue.

The streaming company aims to curtail account sharing this year by asking people to pay extra money to use the streaming service outside the household for extended periods of time and has recently shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household.

These new terms ask people to define a primary location through their TV. All accounts and devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi as the TV. If a user doesn’t set a primary location or doesn’t have a TV, Netflix will automatically set a primary location based on IP address, device IDs, and activity. After that, people living in this home who want to use Netflix on their own device have to launch the app at home at least once every 31 days.

“To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days,” the company says on its support page.

The streaming company has made a ton of efforts to get more paying users on its platform. In November, it launched a cheaper $6.99 ad-supported monthly plan in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil.

Meanwhile, it has also launched tools to kick devices off a subscription and transfer a profile from one membership to another to stop account sharing. A device may be blocked from watching Netflix if it's deemed to fall outside of the household.

The plan to convert "borrowers" - those who are currently using Netflix accounts that are owned by separate households - to paid subscribers is expected to rollout by the end of March, with the introduction of account sharing restrictions and extra member fees in more countries.

Netflix had previously warned this clampdown was coming and was necessary in order to stem the tide of subscribers giving up on the service for various reasons. Forcing users who currently share accounts to sign up for themselves is seen as the only way Netflix is likely to now increase its userbase in the US and other markets where it is near saturation point.

