LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged Rape

Madison Brooks, 19, was fatally struck by a car after allegedly being raped. Photo by Madison Brooks/Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore was fatally struck by a car after allegedly being raped upon leaving a popular Tigerland bar on Jan. 15. Four people were arrested in connection with what investigators say was the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, 19.

The suspects dropped Brooks off at a nearby subdivision, where she was struck by another vehicle at about 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway. East Baton Rouge authorities said two of the suspects raped Madison Brooks after taking her home from a bar following a night of drinking. She was later hit by a car and killed.

The crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway at 3 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. The authorities said that Madison Brooks happened to be in the middle of the road when hit by the car. Autopsy results revealed that Brooks, 19, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.319% - nearly four times the legal limit and that she had traces of THC, or cannabis, in her system at the time of her death.

Two suspects, Kaivon Washington, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy, were booked Monday on a charge each of third-degree rape, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and jail records. Two other suspects, Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were booked on a charge each of principal to third-degree rape, jail records show. Authorities allege that Washington and the 17-year-old raped Brooks in the back of Carver's car after she asked for a ride home from Reggie's bar on Jan. 15 following a night of drinking, an arrest report said.

Carver said he drove a short distance and parked, the report said. He told investigators that he heard the 17-year-old ask Brooks five times whether she wanted to have sex with him. Carver told authorities that Brooks "gave verbal consent." He also told investigators that Washington asked Brooks numerous times whether she wanted to have sex, "and she consented," according to the arrest report.

According to the report, the group is alleged to have dropped Brooks off just before 3 a.m. in an East Baton Rouge subdivision, where she was fatally hit by a car after she wandered into the street. Brooks, 19, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver was not arrested.

The state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control said Tuesday afternoon it would issue an emergency suspension barring Reggie's bar from serving or selling alcohol because of the "seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety." An emergency hearing in February will determine whether any penalties should be imposed against the establishment.

Brooks was a member of LSU's Delta Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi, the sorority said on Facebook, remembering her as someone who made a "lasting impact on all of us." In a statement to the school community, LSU President William F. Tate IV said she was an "amazing young woman with limitless potential."

"She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice," Tate said. "Our collective grief and outrage cannot be put into mere words."

The university has made national headlines in the past because of underage drinking. Four people were indicted in the 2017 death of 18-year-old LSU student Maxwell Gruver, whose blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving, after fraternity members were alleged to have subjected him to a hazing ritual. The school banned the fraternity until 2033.