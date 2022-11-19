San Jose, CA

Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For Fraud

Emily Roy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2m1t_0jGb36Tc00
Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former CEO of Theranos, arrives for motion hearing in San Jose, Calif.(Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing start-up, Theranos, was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison on Friday for defrauding investors about her company’s technology and business dealings.

The sentence topped a year long chronicle that has captivated the public and ignited debates about Silicon Valley’s culture of hype and exaggeration. Ms. Holmes, who raised $945 million for Theranos and promised that the start-up would revolutionize health care with tests that required just a few drops of blood, was convicted in January of four counts of wire fraud for deceiving investors with those claims, which turned out not to be true. Holmes came up with a ground-breaking idea and never implemented it, but lied and said that she did. The whole thing was a lie.

Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California sentenced Ms. Holmes to 135 months in prison, which is slightly more than 11 years, followed by three years of supervised release. Ms. Holmes, 38, plans to appeal the verdict and must surrender to custody on April 27, 2023.

On Friday, Ms. Holmes — who appeared in court with a large group of friends and family, including her parents and her partner— cried when she read a statement to the judge.

“I am devastated by my failings,” she said. “I have felt deep pain for what people went through because I failed them.”

Ms. Holmes, who has a one-year-old son and is pregnant with her second child, apologized to the investors, patients and employees of Theranos, stating that she had tried to realize her dream too quickly. She ended with a quotation from the poet Rumi and a promise to do good in the world in the future.

Few start-up founders reached the level of prominence that she did, appearing on magazine covers, dining at the White House, and achieving a net worth of $4.5 billion almost overnight.

Kevin Downey, a lawyer for Ms. Holmes, said that because she had never cashed out her Theranos stock, there was no evidence of greed, like yachts, planes, large mansions and parties.

“We have a conviction for a crime where the defendant’s motive was to build technology,” he said.

Asking for leniency, Ms. Holmes submitted more than 100 letters of support from figures including Stanford professors, venture capital investors and Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, which painted her as a virtuous person who was a victim of circumstances.

“Much has been written in the media and addressed in the trial about the company and its failure,” Christian Holmes, her father, wrote in one letter. “Little has been said about the innovation Elizabeth strived for, sacrificed and accomplished in order to help the company continue.”

Ms. Holmes will be assigned to a prison by the Federal Bureau of Prisons based on factors such as location, space, her lack of criminal history and the nonviolent nature of her crime. The minimum security prison nearest to Ms. Holmes’s residence in Woodside, Calif., is likely the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Theranos# ElizabethHolmes# Startups# Tech# SiliconValley

Comments / 2

Published by

Student of life

Baton Rouge, LA
339 followers

More from Emily Roy

Opinion: Let's Talk About NATO

Do you ever get the feeling there are things that the media conceals from us? Do you ever wonder why massive protests against the policies of the American empire and its attack dog, NATO, seem to be downplayed? Or do you ever feel that our corporate news outlets act more like the propaganda associate of our neoconservative state department and military than a free press?

Read full story

Opinion: Rebuilding On A Barrier Island Is Foolish

Drone view of the coastline in St. Augustine, Florida.Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash. The first Spanish settlers on the Carolina coast found a land with thriving native towns, abundant wildlife and natural resources. The sandy barrier islands dotted along this coastline were so rich that the Spanish called it "Costa de Oro" or the Gold Coast. These islands have always been prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, but by building homes on them and using them for farming, the Spanish unwittingly made them even more vulnerable. In fact, hurricanes destroyed many of their settlements in 1588 and again in 1667. The Spanish rebuilt their settlements in nearly the same locations — directly in harm's way once again — until another hurricane struck in 1719 and finished whatever was left from the last storm.

Read full story
97 comments

Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin photographed at Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, N.Y.Oct.Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic. The wrongfully-killed cinematographer's family and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a lawsuit, according to the actor's attorney. The lawsuit filed in February in Santa Fe alleged many industry standard violations against Baldwin, the film's production companies, and key crew members.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: The Liberal vs. The Conservative

Conservatives and liberals see little common ground between the two parties when it comes to issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.

Read full story
170 comments

OPINION: The West Must Stop The Proxy War In Russia

Stop war in Ukraine.(Photo by Tong Su on Unsplash) The US turned Russia's invasion of Ukraine into a proxy war against Russia. This started decades before when the US did things like expanding NATO up to Russia's borders and overturning a Ukrainian government that was friendly to Russia. The road to an invasion escalated in 2008 when the US floated NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia. Russia has been warning us for 14 years to stop provoking them.

Read full story

OPINION: Johnny Depp To Appeal $2M Verdict Awarded to Amber Heard in Trial

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's legal team submitted the documents to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 21). Johnny Depp responded a day later by filing an appeal to overturn the one count of defamation that Heard won at their trial last month.

Read full story
5 comments

Carl Sagan Warned Congress About Climate Change in 1985

In 1985, when scientist Carl Sagan went to Congress, global warming and climate change seemed like they wouldn't be a problem for years. But fossil fuel companies knew their actions were causing climate change and hid it from the public. To most people, it wasn't a concern at the time. But he warned that the time to act was now. Now was 35 years ago.

Read full story
16 comments

Congress Continues To Shower The Pentagon With Cash While Many Americans Struggle To Keep The Lights On

Gas prices, rent prices, and utility costs have all gone up and people are worried that the economy might have a recession. And what is Congress doing as a growing number of Americans think these and other economic issues are the most important problems facing the nation today? They're planning to give military contractors the biggest payday they've ever seen.

Read full story
99 comments

Does Life Have Meaning?

Were we put here for a purpose? What happens next? What is the end goal? Is there even an end goal?. I remember being a child, wondering where I would be — wondering who I would be — when I grew up. I hoped that I would live that long. I set high expectations for myself. My life has turned out different than I ever imagined. But that is life, unfolding as it does, meaning whatever it means.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy