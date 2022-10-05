Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin photographed at Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, N.Y.Oct. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

The wrongfully-killed cinematographer's family and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a lawsuit, according to the actor's attorney. The lawsuit filed in February in Santa Fe alleged many industry standard violations against Baldwin, the film's production companies, and key crew members.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins who was killed on set, will be an executive producer on the film and obtain a portion of the profits, the statement adds.

We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," Hutchins said in a statement.

Film director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is expected to return to the film.

Rust Movie Productions, LLC, attorney Spadone of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said: "We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna's life and honoring her work."

The lawsuit also claimed the production companies and producers "cut corners" and "chose to hire the cheapest crew available," specifically noting that they "knowingly hired a wholly unqualified armorer," and required her to split time in a second role as assistant props master.

"Hannah is grateful that this settlement will benefit the Hutchins family and that the parties were able to constructively resolve the civil lawsuit. We are hopeful that the district attorney's office will also recognize that a measure of Justice has been achieved in regards to this tragic accident and that they will opt not to pursue criminal charges," Bowles said.

