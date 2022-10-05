Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Family of Halyna Hutchins

Emily Roy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNCVD_0iNE5amG00
Alec Baldwin photographed at Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, N.Y.Oct.Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

The wrongfully-killed cinematographer's family and Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement in a lawsuit, according to the actor's attorney. The lawsuit filed in February in Santa Fe alleged many industry standard violations against Baldwin, the film's production companies, and key crew members.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins who was killed on set, will be an executive producer on the film and obtain a portion of the profits, the statement adds.

We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," Hutchins said in a statement.

Film director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is expected to return to the film.

Rust Movie Productions, LLC, attorney Spadone of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said: "We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna's life and honoring her work."

The lawsuit also claimed the production companies and producers "cut corners" and "chose to hire the cheapest crew available," specifically noting that they "knowingly hired a wholly unqualified armorer," and required her to split time in a second role as assistant props master.

"Hannah is grateful that this settlement will benefit the Hutchins family and that the parties were able to constructively resolve the civil lawsuit. We are hopeful that the district attorney's office will also recognize that a measure of Justice has been achieved in regards to this tragic accident and that they will opt not to pursue criminal charges," Bowles said.

Deadline first reported news of the settlement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# celebrities# entertainment# movies# alecbaldwin

Comments / 6

Published by

Writer/Student of Life

Baton Rouge, LA
281 followers

More from Emily Roy

Opinion: Rebuilding On A Barrier Island Is Foolish

Drone view of the coastline in St. Augustine, Florida.Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash. The first Spanish settlers on the Carolina coast found a land with thriving native towns, abundant wildlife and natural resources. The sandy barrier islands dotted along this coastline were so rich that the Spanish called it "Costa de Oro" or the Gold Coast. These islands have always been prone to natural disasters like hurricanes, but by building homes on them and using them for farming, the Spanish unwittingly made them even more vulnerable. In fact, hurricanes destroyed many of their settlements in 1588 and again in 1667. The Spanish rebuilt their settlements in nearly the same locations — directly in harm's way once again — until another hurricane struck in 1719 and finished whatever was left from the last storm.

Read full story
64 comments

Opinion: The Liberal vs. The Conservative

Conservatives and liberals see little common ground between the two parties when it comes to issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.

Read full story
176 comments

OPINION: The West Must Stop The Proxy War In Russia

Stop war in Ukraine.(Photo by Tong Su on Unsplash) The US turned Russia's invasion of Ukraine into a proxy war against Russia. This started decades before when the US did things like expanding NATO up to Russia's borders and overturning a Ukrainian government that was friendly to Russia. The road to an invasion escalated in 2008 when the US floated NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia. Russia has been warning us for 14 years to stop provoking them.

Read full story

OPINION: Johnny Depp To Appeal $2M Verdict Awarded to Amber Heard in Trial

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's legal team submitted the documents to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 21). Johnny Depp responded a day later by filing an appeal to overturn the one count of defamation that Heard won at their trial last month.

Read full story
5 comments

Carl Sagan Warned Congress About Climate Change in 1985

In 1985, when scientist Carl Sagan went to Congress, global warming and climate change seemed like they wouldn't be a problem for years. But fossil fuel companies knew their actions were causing climate change and hid it from the public. To most people, it wasn't a concern at the time. But he warned that the time to act was now. Now was 35 years ago.

Read full story
16 comments

Congress Continues To Shower The Pentagon With Cash While Many Americans Struggle To Keep The Lights On

Gas prices, rent prices, and utility costs have all gone up and people are worried that the economy might have a recession. And what is Congress doing as a growing number of Americans think these and other economic issues are the most important problems facing the nation today? They're planning to give military contractors the biggest payday they've ever seen.

Read full story
99 comments

Does Life Have Meaning?

Were we put here for a purpose? What happens next? What is the end goal? Is there even an end goal?. I remember being a child, wondering where I would be — wondering who I would be — when I grew up. I hoped that I would live that long. I set high expectations for myself. My life has turned out different than I ever imagined. But that is life, unfolding as it does, meaning whatever it means.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy