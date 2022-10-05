Opinion: The Liberal vs. The Conservative

Emily Roy

Politics on the beach.

Conservatives and liberals see little common ground between the two parties when it comes to issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.

When talking about humans in general, blanket statements such as “Everyone does this,” or, “This is always this way and that is never that way,” are usually overly simplistic, and fail to show the whole picture. We should question stereotypes, and attempt to understand the underlying issues that lead to thinking that way.

Order vs. Chaos

The central principle of the conservative worldview is the notion that given the choice between the two primal forces - order and chaos, we should side with “order” and the traditional forces of organization in human life in order to protect ourselves from the enormous threat posed by “chaos,” which is the primary cause of suffering in human experience. These terms are meaningless as they are only relative ideas.

Order is recognized, comprehended, controlled, and effectively used. Chaos is anything that is unknown, unassimilated, out of our control, and not consistently useful for our purposes.

Our definitions of order and chaos are always based on the limited interests of a particular person, family, group of people, or species, frequently at the expense of the experiences and interests of other people because order and chaos are fundamental concepts to us. To put it briefly, one life form’s order is another’s chaos and vice versa. When viewed from a cosmic perspective, both what we call “order” and “chaos” are equally as chaotic and equally ordered. Both phenomena are a part of the cosmos, a dynamic reality that is constantly reorganizing itself.

The cosmos is a system of both extraordinary order and the subversion of order, with the purposes of individuals, groups, and species causing the most notable subversion of those lesser orders. People pass away, civilizations decline, and species extinction are certainties of the universe. We will work to uphold order as we understand it because of instincts and basic needs.

The crucial question that divides conservatives from liberals is not whether one values order (since we all do), but how one views chaos and whether it should be allowed a seat at the table. Conservatives define chaos as evil — a sort of devil — and thus double down on maintaining order. Liberals see chaos at least partly in positive terms, as a force allowing room for discovery, innovation, liberation, and growth.

Conservatives have a more “fixed” mindset, while liberals have a more “fluid” mindset, the former preferring regularity, control, and the familiar, and the latter preferring diversity, discovery, and growth.

The liberal is someone who progresses from confidence in the world to an expansive sense of self and will sacrifice simple self-interest and the certainties of the traditional order for the sake of growth and self-transcendence.

Driven by the demon of mortal fear, the conservative seeks to impose order through force and, therefore, is aggressive, warlike, and judgmental. Coming from the assurance of faith in life, the liberal seeks to constantly reorder society according to its natural growth by embracing the “chaos” of change, and therefore is tactful, irenic, and compassionate.

Putting the matter simply and provocatively: conservatism is a politics of fear and loathing, liberalism of faith and love.

There are many expectations for this rule. Human motivation is complex. There are, of course, many faith and loving conservatives, just as there are many fear and loathing liberals. Likewise, a certain individual under specific circumstances can adopt the mindset of either conservative or liberal. Perhaps certain people on the far left are much more like conservatives than they would like to admit, just as many conservatives, when feeling safe among their brethren, are as open and compassionate as the best liberals aspire to be.

Moving from the questions of temperament to actual matters of politics:

  • The conservative, paradoxically, is drawn to forms of government that are authoritarian or hyper-individualist in nature.

Contemporary American conservatives admire and permit a would-be dictator like Donald Trump, all the while saying they want as little government intervention in their lives as possible.

  • Liberals are drawn to forms of government that are democratic and socialistic, seeing themselves and their societies as parts of an elaborately interconnected web of life and seeking to fairly represent and serve all parts of this life.

Government is thus, “by the people and for the people” — of all people. The idea of a maverick dictator-like president such as Trump, skirting the rule of law, is seen as a threat to that democratic process, just as a hands-off approach to the market and other matters of public interest is seen as a failure of the government’s duty to serve the interest of all people equally. The liberal is thus concerned above all, to foster the organic growth in the liberty of the true mass of people.

The spiritual divide between conservative and liberal is ultimately a matter of how one deals with life’s most difficult problems.

We learn from the Tao Te Ching that order and chaos are complementary aspects of a single, ultimately unbreakable reality and that the wise man will become one with this whole.

The key is to master the art of going with the flow rather than trying to bring order to chaos through one’s own efforts.

There have always been those who want to reach out and grab life by the throat in order to take it by force and satisfy their own needs. Conservatives think the world works the way they think it should work and call whatever makes sense to them ‘common sense. Liberals are more willing to accept how the world actually does work.

In the difference between liberal and conservative, we find two universal mental and temperamental tendencies that inevitably give rise to various political values.

Both perspectives have the potential to be beneficial to society because they keep the other grounded in reality, balance it out, and, over time, keep our society anchored to a solid and sensible core. The wisdom of our country’s two-party system is best seen in this, where everyone is compelled to engage in a tug-of-war that serves to maintain this enlightening tension.

The left will gently press us toward the future while the right pulls us back to prevent us from becoming overly idealistic. This should cause a growth process that is very natural and realistic, with progress rooted in a strong sense of the past and the practical necessities of life.

Of course, cooperation is necessary for the proper maintenance of this tension, and cooperation causes communication. However, this discussion has stalled in the current American political culture, as it has perhaps done in other political cultures around the globe.

The pendulum has swung too far to the right, which causes this breakdown.

Politics based on hatred and fear have taken hold. The long-suppressed forces of nationalism, nativism, and populism in world politics have reemerged. The Republican party has now changed from being a dependable old guard dog to a frightened and vicious animal cornered, devoid of all reason, and ready to kill.

Regarding conservatism, the purported “order” politics, there is an important paradox.

The left simply does not exhibit the depth of nihilism that the conservative is capable of. One gives the devil a lot of power when they don’t make room for him in their lives.

The modern conservative rejects all compromises in a tantrum-like refusal to cooperate out of fear and a lust for power. Then, all that is left is its obscene self-indulgence, an appetite for destruction or, failing that, for pleasure.

Could the deliberate destruction of the very civilization that conservatism has vowed to defend be its final legacy?

How did the dialogue between “conservatives” and “liberals” begin to crumble? When did these concepts switch from being diametrically opposed yet potentially complementary to being utterly incompatible? What are the causes of today’s politics’ divisive tribalism, and where did it originate?

Left and right, we, the people, have sold ourselves short; in fact, we have been bought out in a variety of ways by the small group of billionaires who increasingly control our nation. Because they are prone to power worship, many of the disenfranchised poor are easily seduced by the wealthy. Because of this, despite having a rebellious mindset and rejecting “the system,” they still have some respect for the military and the police.

However, force, even the potential for violence, is something they can understand. Data, logic, and careful analysis of the evidence are all ignored. And a wealthy person is nothing more than the embodiment of that. What else do the disparity in wealth and all that it entails but a brutal display of dominance and violence.

Tragically, the poor in Trump’s America admire the billionaire’s ‘strong’ back. They are awestruck when they realize that he embodies the very agency of which they have been deprived.

Six-figure salaries, pensions, and luxurious homes give the well-educated and progress-minded an incentive to maintain the status quo.

All of this is depressingly textbook material, the things we learned about in civics classes but never expected to apply to us in such a direct way. It dates all the way back to Aristotle’s cautionary tales in Politics about democracy.

Wisdom and virtue, which are prerequisites for democratic success, are uncommon qualities in people.

The populace is too vulnerable to the schemes of demagogues. The idea of a country by and for the people is immediately disproved because the simple-minded and uneducated can be taken advantage of, while the intelligent pay a price.

The rule of law is undermined, and democracy degenerates into a de facto oligarchy where a small number of wealthy and powerful individuals run the show in their own self-interest while simultaneously persuading the poor and powerless that this is what they want.

Can we, therefore, redefine the key terms — liberal and conservative — in our political vocabulary so that they are less antagonistic and more complementary? Ideally, we can do this as a group, since it will take all of us.

A healthy democracy will always have some disagreement and conflict; it’s a necessary component of progress. But democracy also requires a sense of shared values and commitments, and a willingness to find common ground.

The conservatives will be compelled to adapt, the liberals will be compelled to defend until we stop taking sides and meet at some agreeable location in the middle.

