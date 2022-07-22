Johnny Depp To Appeal $2M Verdict Awarded to Amber Heard in Trial

Amber Heard has filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's legal team submitted the documents to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Thursday (July 21). Johnny Depp responded a day later by filing an appeal to overturn the one count of defamation that Heard won at their trial last month.

The six-week-long defamation trial was a show, with cameras in the courtroom broadcasting every moment and it looks like it might get ugly again soon.

Considering how much of a circus their legal battle has been, one might wonder why Heard is continuing to fight and extend the process against Depp. The answer: She doesn't have the money. Heard's lawyers have gone on record saying she didn't have a way to pay and could lose her home. The team recently released a statement about the appeal:

We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.

Heard's legal team has continuously tried to get the defamation verdict thrown out since the trial ended on June 1. It's clear that Amber lied from the get-go and thought she would get away with it. She really didn't think she was going to lose and now it's too little, too late.

Meanwhile, Johnny moved on with his life and has been spotted around the U.K. doing what he loves most, playing music.

