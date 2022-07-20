Carl Sagan Warned Congress About Climate Change in 1985

In 1985, when scientist Carl Sagan went to Congress, global warming and climate change seemed like they wouldn't be a problem for years. But fossil fuel companies knew their actions were causing climate change and hid it from the public. To most people, it wasn't a concern at the time. But he warned that the time to act was now. Now was 35 years ago.

“Here is a problem which transcends our particular generation. It is an intergenerational problem. If we don’t do the right thing now, our children and grandchildren will face serious problems.”

Sagan, known for his work as a scientist and science communicator, went to Congress to say that climate change is real. In his simple and elegant style, he explained the causes of climate change, how we know it is happening, and what we can do about it.

Climate change is necessary for us to be able to live on Earth. The greenhouse effect is when gases in a planet’s atmosphere make the planet’s surface warmer. Sagan describes this in detail in his testimony. He adds that without it, the temperature would be about 30 degrees centigrade cooler. This would make the oceans solid.

“Here we are pouring carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere with hardly any concern for its long-term and global effects.”

A little climate change is a good thing. But, we are putting CO2 and other gases into the atmosphere every year without thinking about the long-term consequences.

Since Sagan’s 1985 speech, concern has increased. In his speech, he said climate change wasn’t a household term yet. Even then, he was convincing Congress that more research and action were needed to mitigate the phenomenon.

Sagan also predicted why people would be slow to act on climate change, and unfortunately, he was right.

“Because the effects occupy more than a human generation, there is a tendency to say that they are not our problem — of course, then they are nobody’s problem.”

Then, like now, many people wrongly believed climate change is something for future generations to act on. But, as Sagan points out,

“If you don’t worry about it now, it’s too late later on. [..]We are passing down extremely grave problems for our children when the time to solve the problems is now.”

Watch the full testimony here:

