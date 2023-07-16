Prince William Charges Rent to His Father, King Charles III

Royal Property Shift: King Charles III Now a Tenant at Beloved Welsh Retreat, Llwynywermod

Photo by Getty Images

Prince William, the current Prince of Wales, stirs the royal pot by deciding to charge his father, King Charles III, rent for his treasured Welsh retreat, Llwynywermod. This comes amidst Prince William's attempts to bolster the local economy by converting the property into a holiday rental.

In a move that’s raising eyebrows across the kingdom, Prince William, the current Prince of Wales, has made the unexpected decision to convert his father’s cherished Welsh vacation home into a holiday rental.

Llwynywermod, a picturesque property previously enjoyed by King Charles, will now be available to vacationers following a decision not to renew the King's lease.

Bought in 2007 for £1.2 million by King Charles, Llwynywermod has long served as a sanctuary for the royal family. The residence, located on the outskirts of Brecon Beacons National Park, was acquired through the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William has recently assumed control of in the wake of the Queen's passing.

The move has reportedly caught King Charles off guard, who has poured significant time and resources into the estate , including an expansive renovation helmed by architect Craig Hamilton and interiors designed by the Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot.

The renovated cottage, a blend of elegance and rustic charm, features personalized touches, reflecting the royal family’s tastes and preferences, including a wood-chip boiler for sustainable heating and hot water supply.

However, despite the surprising turn of events, the King has agreed to continue funding the property’s upkeep, including the employment of topiary experts tasked with maintaining the meticulously landscaped grounds.

This agreement means that Charles can still visit the cherished retreat, but now he will have to pay rent to the Duchy for his stay.

The decision aligns with Prince William and his wife's recent intention to spend more time in Wales in order to bolster the local tourism economy.

This commitment was seen when the royal couple opted for a night at the £1,000-a-night Duffryn Mawr country house, a 'beautifully renovated large country house' listed on Airbnb, rather than a permanent Royal residence.