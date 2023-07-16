Prince William and Kate Decide not to Enlist Prince George into the Armed Forces

Emily J.

The Choice of Service Lies with the Future King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276etr_0nRsoJjI00
Photo byGetty Images

In a dramatic shift from age-old traditions, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have reportedly made a groundbreaking decision for their eldest son, Prince George. This young prince, who is third in line to the throne, may bypass the customary military service usually expected of male heirs, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Historian Dominic Sandbrook sees this as a sign of evolving practices within The Firm, suggesting that royal family members may increasingly take up civilian roles in the future.

As a close confidant of the royal couple reveals, William and Kate support their son in pursuing his unique path in life.

Emphasizing that the prince can chase any career dream, be it an astronaut or a civilian role, he said: "In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later."

This significant step redefines the common trajectory for future kings and queens, with even Princess Charlotte possibly being able to serve her country as a doctor, for instance.

Prince George, who is set to celebrate his 10th birthday this month, is being nurtured for a life of royal duty, much like his father, Prince William.

Recently, he took on a prominent role as a page of honour at his grandfather King Charles' Coronation, showing he is already stepping into the limelight.

Despite his royal obligations, Prince George's parents are making a conscious effort to provide him, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with a balanced upbringing that allows for a semblance of normal childhood and school life.

Having recently participated in significant royal events such as the Coronation, the Big Help Out, and Trooping the Colour, the young royals are now enjoying the first week of their summer holidays.

Source: Mirror UK

# Prince George# Royal Family# Kate Middleton# Prince William# Celebrities

