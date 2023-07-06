Protest and Arrests During the Coronation of King Charles in Scotland

In Defiance of Tradition: The Controversy Surrounding King Charles' Coronation

King Charles Photo by Getty Images

Two young women found themselves in custody for allegedly attempting to hurdle crowd barriers during King Charles' Coronation in Scotland, resulting in a controversy that embroiled both the monarchy and anti-monarchist movements.

In an unexpected turn of events during King Charles' Coronation in Scotland, two young women, aged 20 and 21, were arrested for allegedly attempting to hurdle crowd barriers.

According to a tweet by Police Scotland, the duo was taken into custody following an alleged breach of peace. It remains unclear whether other arrests ensued.

The group 'This Is Rigged' has claimed that the apprehended individuals were their campaigners.

Concurrently, Republic, an organization advocating for the abolition of the monarchy, expressed concern over the arrests.

Protesters were directed to gather in assigned zones outside the High Court on the Royal Mile and outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Government minister and Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who addressed around 100 protesters from the Our Republic campaign, criticized the extravagance associated with the monarchy.

Harvie, who described the thanksgiving service at St Giles' Cathedral as a "Game of Thrones-style cosplay exercise," took a jab at the commotion in Edinburgh during the week.

Harvie argued that the current situation is "fundamentally at odds with the kind of modern and democratic society we are trying to build here."

He questioned the validity of an unelected head of state in a modern democracy and hinted at potential reforms.

In contrast, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack upheld the right to protest as an essential component of democracy but disagreed with the views of the Scottish Greens on the monarchy, reassuring supporters that the monarchy is "safe for generations."