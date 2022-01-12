Examining The Change Occurring In Paramedic Practice

We live in an age of rapid evolution, as industries as disparate as architecture and gambling are impacted by the fast moving times and the weighty influence of technology on just about everything we do. The medical field is certainly no stranger to rapid development and, for that matter, a heavy technological influence. AI surgeons, deep data for diagnosis of medical conditions and the possible influence of 5G on telemedicine are just a few of the massive shifts that are currently under examination as we move forward. One slightly more straightforward and old-school element to medicine is the role of the paramedic. These first responders have a massive responsibility, but their job hasn’t changed much for years; get the sick or injured patient as safely and quickly as possible to real medical help. Failing that, use medical training to deal with the problem as well as you can on location. Though it is surprising, there is actually a great deal of transition in the profession that needs to be examined to stay up to date. So, let’s take a look.

Dropping Numbers

In the US, though it is an intense and stressful job at times, the jobs available with an EMS service are some of the most rewarding and stable the medical profession has to offer. The career path has great job security, an entry bar that is high enough to guarantee quality but not so high that people are put off and plenty of perks like union protection and guaranteed pension at 55, not to mention good pay throughout. However, filling these positions is strangely harder than ever. “My experience with the current generation of recent graduates is that they pop up for a while, perhaps even a year, and then depart pretty swiftly. The job is now looked at as work experience for many, as they head off to pursue, mostly, postgraduate education in medicine. This creates a dangerous precedent”, explains Marcus Galway, paramedic at Academized and UKWritings . Solutions for how to best advertise the paramedic career path are being constantly worked on to try and solve the perception that it’s somehow a second rate career path.

Medical Provider Telepresence

One of the most exciting developments of the past 20 years has been the incredible ease with which we can now ‘video-chat’ with one another. Video-chat has a lot of benefits over other forms of communication, particularly in regards to the benefits of face-to-face communication in terms of clarity and ease of comprehension. This has an important application for medical practices. EMS are highly trained professionals but they aren’t ultimately going to be the doctor or surgeon who deals with a patient as they are being brought into a hospital by an EMS team. So, with the technological advancements that have facilitated it, we can now have telepresence from the doctor in the back of an ambulance to make an assessment. “The assessment might be just so the surgeon knows what to expect to increase the chance of success in the OR, but it’s also a chance for doctors to save resources by directing patients towards other healthcare options or make a diagnosis if first providers are unsure of what is happening”, explains Terrence O’Halloran, EMT at State Of Writing and OXEssays .

Voice-Activation

One thing that can definitely be said about paramedics, is that their job can get very stressful. In amongst all the chaos it is vital that there is also a flow of data between the first responders and the medical practitioners who will ultimately handle a patient. When time is short and time is of potentially life-saving value, the introduction of voice-activated operations for paramedics is an incredibly important advancement. Electronic Patient Care Reporting is already an efficient system, but it’s definitely one which can be made more efficient through these sorts of advancements. Voice-activation is the most convenient and fast-paced route to delivering information.

Conclusion

The role of paramedics is a vital one, something that goes without saying. All professions in the modern era need to adapt to the pressures put upon them, something which paramedics and EMS organizations are always working on to achieve, through technology or otherwise.